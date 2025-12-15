Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - DRILLING PROGRAMME COMMENCES AT CLONTIBRET

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 15

15 December 2025

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or "the Company")

DRILLING PROGRAMME COMMENCES AT CLONTIBRET

First drill hole in a c.2,000m drilling programme now underway with a second drill rig to be mobilised to accelerate the programme

Initial hole targeting over 500m vertical depth - the deepest test to date

Programme designed to test newly identified gold and antimony plunge trends and expand existing resource

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources PLC (AIM: CGNR) is pleased to provide further detail in respect to its exploration activities at Clontibret, which is the initial focus of the work programme to advance its "Discs of Gold" project as referenced recently in the Chairman's statement for the 2025 Annual Report. The Company confirms that drilling has commenced at Clontibret on the c.2,000 metre initial programme.

This programme marks a significant advance in the Company's strategy to test the deeper potential of the Clontibret deposit. The drill holes are designed to follow up on the gold and antimony plunge trends identified during the detailed re-logging project, as first announced on 27 February 2025.

First Deep Drill Hole Underway

The first hole, now in progress, is planned to target the major stockwork zone located beneath the historic Tullybuck Antimony Mine, at approximately 500 metres vertical depth. This hole represents the deepest drilling undertaken on the Clontibret deposit to date.

The hole has been designed to intersect more than ten identified lodes before reaching the deeper stockwork zone target. The objective is to enhance the geological understanding of the system and assess the potential for higher-grade, structurally controlled mineralisation at depth.

Follow-Up Drill Holes

The second and third drill holes will test the strike extension of the antimony-bearing lode system toward a postulated northern fault zone believed to separate the Corcaskea mineralisation from the main Clontibret deposit. The holes will also test several of the central gold lodes. A second drill-rig is expected to be mobilised before year-end to accelerate this portion of the programme.

This drill programme represents the first phase of systematic deeper exploration at Clontibret and is an important step toward evaluating the deposit's potential to host higher-grade mineralisation at depth.

Mr John Sherman, the Company's Chairman, commented: " This initial package of drilling follows on from the insights into plunge controls at the Clontibret target gained from the re-logging effort.The aim of this body of work is to begin to assess the potential for gold in the system at depth, as well the contribution of antimony to the attractiveness of Clontibret."

About Clontibret

Clontibret lies within a major transatlantic structural corridor that extends from Canada, through Ireland, and into Scotland. Within the Irish segment of this corridor, Conroy Gold has established the foundations of two district-scale gold trends spanning more than 95 kilometres of surface gold anomalism. These trends occur entirely within the Company's 100%-owned licence area, which covers a dominant 1,000 km² land position.

Clontibret is located in the north east of the 65 kilometre Orlock Bridge gold trend where three targets lie in the 17 kilometre section noted in the above map, the most of advanced of which is Clontibret where a 517Koz gold resource @ 2.0 g/t Au (320Koz Au Indicated and 197Koz Au Inferred (2017)) has been defined that remains open in multiple directions including at depth.

The Orlock Bridge and Skullmartin trends are hosted within an accretionary prism formed during the oblique collision of the Laurentia and Avalonia tectonic plates and the closure of the Iapetus Ocean. This geological environment comprises Ordovician and Silurian turbidite sequences including greywacke sandstones, conglomerates, siltstones, mudstones, and volcanic units-an established setting globally for significant orogenic gold deposits.

Clontibret - Geological Analogies with Fosterville (+10 Moz)

The Clontibret gold target exhibits several key geological features analogous to the high-grade Fosterville Gold Mine in Victoria, Australia (current endowment >10 Moz), indicating the potential for multi-million-ounce gold mineralisation at depth.

These analogies include:

Host Rocks: A folded Ordovician-age turbidite package, comparable to the rock sequence hosting Fosterville's high-grade zones.

Mineralisation Style: At Clontibret gold is intimately associated with acicular arsenopyrite, and to a lesser extent pyrite, similar to the mineralogical style at Fosterville's deposit. The discovery of visible gold in a quartz breccia nearby at Creenkill (with assay values of 123.0 g/t) lends credence to the possibility of high grade gold also being present in the Clontibret target.

Late-Stage Antimony: Presence of late stibnite/antimony mineralisation, including recent float samples assaying 21.9 g/t Au with 26.4% Sb, indicating a comparable Au-As-Sb mineral system.

Alteration Envelope: Mineralisation hosted within broad sericite / white mica alteration zones, several metres wide, and around the margins of quartz-carbonate veins.

Mineralisation controlled by brittle faulting

Collectively, these geological characteristics highlight Clontibret as a highly prospective target with potential for significant high-grade gold mineralisation at depth.

This release has been approved by Kevin McNulty PGeo, who is a member of the Company's technical staff and holds a BSc/MSc in Geology and Remote Sensing, in accordance with the guidance note for Mining, Oil & Gas Companies issued by the London Stock Exchange in respect of AIM Companies, which outlines standards of disclosure for mineral projects.

About the "Discs of Gold" Project

Conroy Gold's "Discs of Gold" project in Ireland is defined by two parallel district scale gold trends, extending over c.90km, which are 100 per cent. held under license by the Company and anchored by the Clontibret gold deposit. The Clontibret target area contains a currently defined 517Koz gold resource @ 2.0 g/t Au (320Koz Au Indicated and 197Koz Au Inferred (2017)) which remains open in multiple directions. The Company has identified a further seven gold targets in its license area with the Clay Lake and Creenkill gold targets being of particular interest. Gold occurs in multiple styles in the Company's license area, including free gold, refractory gold in arsenopyrite and gold associated with pyrite and antimony (stibnite), suggesting multiple hydrothermal events seeded the deposit. There are clear geological analogies between the "Discs of Gold" targets and large gold deposits in Southeastern Australia and Atlantic Canada.

For further information please contact :

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources PLC Tel:+353-1-479-6180 John Sherman, Chairman Maureen Jones, Managing Director Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad) Tel:+44-20-3328-5656 Nick Athanas / Nick Harriss Peterhouse Capital Limited (Broker) Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey Lothbury Financial Services Tel:+44-20-7469-0930 Tel:+44-20-3290-0707 Michael Padley Hall Communications Tel:+353-1-660-9377 Don Hall

Visit the website at: www.conroygold.com