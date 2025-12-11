Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 11
11 December 2025
Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc
(" Conroy" or the " Company")
Holding in Company
The Company was informed yesterday that Mr. Ryan Matthiesen now has an interest in 4,825,000 ordinary shares of €0.001 each (" Ordinary Shares"), equivalent to 6.27% of the issued Ordinary Shares.
