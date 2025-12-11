Anzeige
WKN: A2ABB5 | ISIN: IE00BZ4BTZ13
Stuttgart
11.12.25 | 10:14
0,136 Euro
+47,03 % +0,044
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONROY GOLD & NATURAL RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONROY GOLD & NATURAL RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0930,13012:32
11.12.2025
Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 11

11 December 2025

2011 Jan 28 CGNR Logo

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

(" Conroy" or the " Company")

Holding in Company

The Company was informed yesterday that Mr. Ryan Matthiesen now has an interest in 4,825,000 ordinary shares of €0.001 each (" Ordinary Shares"), equivalent to 6.27% of the issued Ordinary Shares.

For further information please contact:

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources PLC

Tel:+353-1-479-6180

John Sherman, Chairman

Maureen Jones, Managing Director

Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)

Tel:+44-20-3328-5656

Nick Athanas / Nick Harriss

AlbR Capital Limited (Broker)

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey

Lothbury Financial Services

Tel:+44-20-7469-0930

Tel:+44-20-3290-0707

Michael Padley

Hall Communications

Tel:+353-1-660-9377

Don Hall

Visit the website at: www.conroygold.com



