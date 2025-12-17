Anzeige
17.12.2025
Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 17

17 December 2025

2011 Jan 28 CGNR Logo

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or "the Company")

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources PLC (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company, announces that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting (" AGM") held earlier today were duly passed.

All resolutions were passed on a poll in accordance with Euroclear requirements. The votes received from shareholders on each resolution put to the AGM are set out below.

Resolutions

Votes for*

%

Votes against

%

Votes withheld**

Resolution 1

17,643,041

99.8

30,000

0.2

0

Resolution 2 (a)

17,638,985

99.8

34,056

0.2

0

Resolution 2 (b)

17,638,985

99.8

34,056

0.2

0

Resolution 3

17,643,041

99.8

30,000

0.2

0

Resolution 4

17,642,370

99.8

30,671

0.2

0

Resolution 5

15,325,993

86.7

2,347,043

13.3

5

Resolution 6

17,642,720

99.8

30,321

0.2

0

*Includes discretionary votes

**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" any of the resolutions

As a result of Resolution 5 being passed, the agreements with certain past and current directors to restructure amounts owed to them by the Company in respect of accrued fees and other emoluments into an entitlement that links payment of those amounts to commercial production and a material increase in the Company's share price will be progressed. The shareholder ratification provides the necessary approval to enable the Company to proceed with the granting of the net smelter royalty ("NSR") and the issue of share options in relation to the agreements.

Full details of these agreements can be found in the announcement of 28 August 2025 and details of the final participants to the agreements and the amounts were set out in the Company's recently published audited financial statements and notice of annual general meeting.

A further announcement will be made by the Company at the time of the granting of the NSR and the issue of the share options to the participants.

For further information please contact:

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

Tel:+353-1-479-6180

John Sherman, Chairman

Maureen Jones, Managing Director

Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)

Tel:+44-20-3328-5656

Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Broker)

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey

Lothbury Financial Services

Tel:+44-20-7469-0930

Tel:+44-20-3290-0707

Michael Padley

Hall Communications

Tel:+353-1-660-9377

Don Hall

Visit the website at: www.conroygold.com



4283516_0.jpeg
