Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Appointment of New Corporate Broker

13 January 2026

CONROY GOLD & NATURAL RESOURCES PLC

( " Conroy Gold ", the " Company ")

Appointment of New Corporate Broker

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources PLC (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company, is pleased to announce it has appointed Hybridan LLP as sole corporate broker to the Company with immediate effect.

Allenby Capital Limited continues in its role as the Company's Nominated Adviser.

About the "Discs of Gold" Project

Conroy Gold's "Discs of Gold" project in Ireland is defined by two parallel district scale gold trends, extending over c.90km, which are 100 per cent. held under license by the Company and anchored by the Clontibret gold deposit. The Clontibret target area contains a currently defined 517Koz gold resource @ 2.0 g/t Au (320Koz Au Indicated and 197Koz Au Inferred (2017)) which remains open in multiple directions. The Company has identified a further seven gold targets in its license area with the Clay Lake and Creenkill gold targets being of particular interest. Gold occurs in multiple styles in the Company's license area, including free gold, refractory gold in arsenopyrite and gold associated with pyrite and antimony (stibnite), suggesting multiple hydrothermal events seeded the deposit. There are clear geological analogies between the "Discs of Gold" targets and large gold deposits in Southeastern Australia and Atlantic Canada.

