Dienstag, 13.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold auf Rekordhoch: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht ganz am Anfang
13.01.2026 08:06 Uhr
Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Appointment of New Corporate Broker

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 13

13 January 2026

2011 Jan 28 CGNR Logo

CONROY GOLD & NATURAL RESOURCES PLC

( " Conroy Gold ", the " Company ")

Appointment of New Corporate Broker

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources PLC (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company, is pleased to announce it has appointed Hybridan LLP as sole corporate broker to the Company with immediate effect.

Allenby Capital Limited continues in its role as the Company's Nominated Adviser.

About the "Discs of Gold" Project

Conroy Gold's "Discs of Gold" project in Ireland is defined by two parallel district scale gold trends, extending over c.90km, which are 100 per cent. held under license by the Company and anchored by the Clontibret gold deposit. The Clontibret target area contains a currently defined 517Koz gold resource @ 2.0 g/t Au (320Koz Au Indicated and 197Koz Au Inferred (2017)) which remains open in multiple directions. The Company has identified a further seven gold targets in its license area with the Clay Lake and Creenkill gold targets being of particular interest. Gold occurs in multiple styles in the Company's license area, including free gold, refractory gold in arsenopyrite and gold associated with pyrite and antimony (stibnite), suggesting multiple hydrothermal events seeded the deposit. There are clear geological analogies between the "Discs of Gold" targets and large gold deposits in Southeastern Australia and Atlantic Canada.

For further information please contact:

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

Tel: +353-1-479-6180

John Sherman, Chairman

Maureen Jones, Managing Director

Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)

Tel: +44-20-3328-5656

Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss

Hybridan LLP (Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Lothbury Financial Services

Tel: +44-203-764 2341

Tel: +44-20-3290-0707

Michael Padley

Hall Communications

Tel: +353-1-660-9377

Don Hall

Visit the website at: www.conroygold.com



