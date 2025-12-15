Orosur Mining Inc - Consultants Exercise Options

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company") (TSX:OMI)(AIM:OMI), announces that it has issued 666,664 common shares of no par value ("Common Shares"), representing 0.17% of the Company's current issued share capital, following the exercise of options by consultants of the Company as follows:

Exercise Price Options C$ 0.06 666,664

No current members of the board have exercised any options but the Company's external Chief Financial Officer; Omar Gonzalez has exercised 166,666 options. Following this transaction, Omar Gonzalez holds 166,666 Common Shares, representing 0.04% per cent of the Company's issued share capital.

Application has been made for the 666,664Common Shares, which rank pari passu with the existing Common Shares in issue, to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective and dealings will occur at 8:00am UK time on or around December 15, 2025.

Following Admission and for the purposes of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company will have 392,689,176 Common Shares in issue. Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the issued share capital of the Company.

Following Admission, the Company will have 2,755,004 options outstanding.

For further information, visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc

Louis Castro, Chairman,

Brad George, CEO

info@orosur.ca

Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker

Jeff Keating / Jen Clarke / Devik Mehta

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker

Andy Thacker/James Pope

Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson

Mark Edwards

Fergus Mellon

orosur@flagstaffcomms.com

Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia, Argentina and Nigeria.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Omar Gonzalez 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Chief Financial Officer (Non-Board) b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Orosur Mining Inc b) LEI: 213800CRYQM3M8G1OI19 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Common shares without par value CA6871961059 b) Nature of the transaction: Exercise of Options c) Price(s) and volume(s): 166,666 Shares at 0.06p d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume: Price: Single transaction as in 4 c) above 166,666 0.06p e) Date of the transaction: 15 December 2025 f) Place of the transaction: AIM

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/orosur-mining-inc-consultants-exercise-options-1117343