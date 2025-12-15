SaltX Technology Holding AB: SaltX electrification technology shows successful results in tests with carbonate iron ore from VA Erzberg

As part of SaltX's strategy to test new materials and validate its electrification technology, successful tests have been conducted on carbonate iron ore in cooperation with the Austrian mining company VA Erzberg. The results show that SaltX's Electric Arc Calciner (EAC) performs effectively in processes that require high-temperature heating of carbonate-rich materials.

Tests conducted earlier this year, both in laboratories and at SaltX's test facility in Bollmora (ECTR), confirm that the technology can heat carbonate iron ore to high temperatures, with the desired effect of converting it into ferrous and ferric oxides. All tests were performed on behalf of and financed by VA Erzberg.



Evaluation of continued collaboration

The material, iron ore produced by VA Erzberg in several million tonnes annually and supplied to Austria's steel producer voestalpine, is a key raw material in the Austrian steel industry's green transition. The tests form part of VA Erzberg's own development efforts to evaluate potential future solutions for more sustainable production.



Armin Kogelbauer, CEO at VA Erzberg, comments:

"The tests conducted confirm that the EAC technology is an interesting and relevant alternative to best prepare our ore for future iron and steel production. We value the collaboration with SaltX and see potential in continuing the development work together."

The parties will now proceed to evaluate the technical, financial, and timing-related conditions for a potential deeper collaboration over time.



Lina Jorheden, CEO of SaltX, says:

"Testing different materials to validate our technology and explore potential applications beyond our core segments of lime, cement, and DAC is important for our future growth. The work with VA Erzberg is a clear example of how our technology can help reduce emissions in related industrial applications."



