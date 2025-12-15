

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 5-day low of 0.5766 against the U.S. dollar, a 1-week low of 89.54 against the yen and nearly a 3-week low of 2.0350 against the euro, from Friday's closing quotes of 0.5809, 90.47 and 2.0223, respectively.



Against the Australian dollar, the kiwi slipped to a 5-day low of 1.1520 from a recent 4-day high of 1.1448.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.56 against the greenback, 87.00 against the yen, 2.07 against the euro and 1.16 against the aussie.



