

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The yen rose to a 6-day high of 181.84 against the euro and a 1-week high of 207.10 against the pound, from early lows of 183.01 and 208.45, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to a 4-day high of 154.95 and a 5-day high of 194.50 from early lows of 155.99 and 195.83, respectively.



Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the yen climbed to a 1-week high of 102.98 and a 4-day high of 112.57 from early lows of 103.68 and 113.30, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 178.00 against the euro, 204.00 against the pound, 153.00 against the greenback, 191.00 against the franc, 100.00 against the aussie and 109.00 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News