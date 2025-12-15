Maxeon has filed a lawsuit in Germany claiming Aiko Solar, and four of its German product distributors, breached a patent related to its back contact solar technology. It is the third such lawsuit Maxeon has opened against Aiko.Singapore-based solar manufacturer Maxeon Solar Technologies has filed a new patent infringement lawsuit against Chinese solar cell and module maker Aiko Solar. Filed before the Munich Regional Court I in Germany, the lawsuit claims Aiko and its European distribution network infringed Maxeon's core back contact (BC) solar technology patent EP2297789B1 in Aiko's "second- ...

