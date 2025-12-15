

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Three Americans have been killed in a terrorist attack in Syria.



Two U.S. troops and one U.S. civilian were killed, and three soldiers were injured in an ambush by an Islamic State gunman, U.S. Central Command said in a press release.



The gunman was engaged and killed in the incident, which took place on Saturday, it added.



The Defense Department did not reveal the identities of the U.S. troops who were killed. It will be withheld until 24 hours after their next of kin have been notified, according to CENTCOM.



