

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO), an insurance brokerage firm, Monday announced that its subsidiary has acquired assets of J. Kevin Campbell Agency, Inc. or Campbell Agency, an insurance solutions provider.



The financial details of this deal have not been disclosed.



Mike Keeby, senior vice president Retail segment, stated, Kevin, Kian and the Campbell Agency team are recognized by carriers and customers for their deep knowledge of the workers compensation landscape, and we are excited to bring their collective experience and focus on workers' compensation insurance solutions to the Brown & Brown team.



Further Kevin Campbell said, For 34 years, we faced each other in the marketplace as competitors. Today, were proud to stand together as teammates.'



In pre-market activity, BRO shares were trading at $81.64, up 0.02% on the New York Stock Exchange.



