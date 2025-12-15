

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer prices decreased slightly for the second consecutive month in November, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.



The consumer price index dropped 0.1 percent year-over-year in November, following a 0.2 percent decrease in October, which was the first deflation since July 2020.



The rise in consumer prices from one year ago was curbed most by the reductions in average interest rate on housing loans, interest on consumer credit and real estate, the agency said.



Housing and utility costs fell 2.35 percent annually in November, and clothing prices were 0.63 percent less expensive. Data showed that inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages rose somewhat to 1.65 percent from 1.59 percent.



Compared to the previous month, consumer prices decreased 0.2 percent, following a 0.2 percent fall in October.



The EU measure of the Harmonized Index, or HICP, rose at a faster rate of 2.2 percent annually in November versus a 2.1 percent increase a month ago.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News