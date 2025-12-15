

BRATISLAVA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation held steady in November after easing in the previous month, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.



Consumer prices rose 3.7 percent annually in November, the same as in October, which was the slowest inflation in six months.



Inflation based on transportation accelerated to 4.4 percent from 3.4 percent, while the annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages softened to 0.9 percent from 1.4 percent. Housing and utility costs were 2.9 percent more expensive compared to last year.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in November, following a 0.1 percent increase in the preceding month.



