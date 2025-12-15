Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2025) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) (OTCQB: BRCNF) ("Burcon" or the "Company"), a global technology leader in plant-based protein innovation, is pleased to issue a letter to shareholders from its Chief Executive Officer, Kip Underwood.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

2025 was a transformational year for Burcon, marking the beginning of an exciting phase of growth as we build on our commercial momentum heading into 2026. I can say with confidence that Burcon has never been in a stronger position than it is today. Our achievements in commercial execution, manufacturing, and technology validation have positioned us for meaningful growth as we advance into the next phase of our commercialization journey.

Commercial Momentum and Sales Growth

In recent months, we have seen customers progress from evaluation to commercial purchase orders, driven by our clear product differentiation-high purity, clean taste, and functionality across multiple food and beverage applications.

Today, we are generating ingredient sales across our pea, canola, and fava protein platforms, with calendar 2025 revenue expected to be in the range of $1-3 million. Recent customer activity and expanding purchase commitments reflect strong market adoption and are translating into increasing revenue. Building on this momentum, we reaffirm our revenue target of more than $10 million for calendar 2026.

Proven Protein Technology Platform

Through our strategic manufacturing partnership with RE ProMan LLC, we continue to advance the commercial deployment of Burcon's protein technology platform, enabling scalable, reliable production to meet growing customer demand across multiple protein categories.

A major achievement this year was the successful validation of our patented protein technologies at full commercial scale. This accomplishment significantly reduces technology and execution risk and confirms Burcon's ability to consistently deliver high-performance protein ingredients into large and rapidly expanding food and nutrition markets.

Industry Demand Aligned with Burcon's Strengths

Food and beverage manufacturers are increasingly looking for clean-label, better-tasting plant proteins. Burcon's ingredients offer high purity and performance, enabling manufacturers to deliver high-quality products that consumers will enjoy.

This alignment of market demand with our core strengths is driving the pipeline of 200+ new customer projects and driving the progression from evaluations into commercial ingredient sales.

Financial Readiness

Burcon is at an inflection point. To fully capitalize on this momentum, we are making targeted production investments to meet rising demand and support accelerated growth. Burcon is finalizing a financing, the proceeds of which are expected to:

Support customer onboarding and accelerate conversion of ingredient sales

Increase operational throughput as demand scales

Strengthen balance sheet flexibility during our commercial expansion

The financing is strongly supported by insiders and by our manufacturing partner, reflecting confidence from those closest to our operations and strategy. Once completed, the financing is expected to strengthen our balance sheet to accelerate near-term growth initiatives and achieve positive cash flow.

The key objective of this financing is to accelerate our execution at a moment when Burcon is gaining commercial traction and revenue visibility.

Entering 2026 with Strong Momentum

Burcon enters 2026 with a strong foundation: proven technology, a scalable commercial facility, growing ingredient sales, and strengthening customer demand. Moreover, we have a clear line of sight to our revenue targets and confidence in our path toward achieving positive cash flow.

In closing, we expect 2026 to be a year of substantial growth for Burcon, and one in which we deliver meaningful value back to you, our shareholders. Thank you for your continued support and belief in our mission.

Sincerely,

"Kip Underwood"

Kip Underwood

Chief Executive Officer

