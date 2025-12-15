Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2025) - Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: MON) (OTC Pink: MXTRF) (FSE: ES0) ("Montero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares can now be traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol ES0, WKN: A417U5 and ISIN: CA6126484022.

With this listing, the Company's common shares are now quoted for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, OTCPK and the FSE, providing international exposure to Canadian, US and European investors. Being listed and/or quoted for trading on these three Exchanges provides broader access for investors and may also provide additional liquidity for the Company's shareholders. In particular, shareholders in Europe have requested that the Company seek a listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange to facilitate improved access and trading liquidity in the region. The Company's FSE stock quote can be found here: https://live.deutsche-boerse.com/equity/montero-mng-expl-1?mic=XFRA.

About Montero

Montero holds 100% interest in the Avispa copper-molybdenum project in northern Chile and has an option to acquire the Elvira and Potrero gold projects in the Maricunga Belt. These projects are currently being advanced through exploration. The Company's board and management have a proven track record in discovery and development of precious and base metal projects.

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. is a Canadian exploration company with a focus on mineral development in emerging markets. The Company recently concluded a US$27 million settlement with the Government of Tanzania, bringing closure to the dispute over the expropriated Wigu Hill rare earth project. Approximately $15 million of the settlement proceeds were distributed to shareholders in July 2025.

Montero is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MON and has 8,353,833 Common Shares and 835,383 stock options outstanding.

