

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Monday, Bell, a subsidiary of BCE Inc. (BCE), signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Canada-based Queen's University to establish and operate a next-generation, world-class Artificial Intelligence supercomputing facility.



The collaboration intends to boost Canada's AI capacity as well as strengthen digital sovereignty, creating a supercomputer to help safeguard sensitive data and intellectual property from foreign government ownership and oversight.



Under the agreement, Bell's telecommunications expertise will be integrated with Queen's research leadership and operational experience with top world supercomputing facilities.



In the pre-market hours, BCE is trading at $23.40, up 0.03 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



