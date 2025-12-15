Abeona Therapeutics Inc.: Abeona Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Mohamad Tabrizi as Chief Business Officer

CLEVELAND, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO) today announced the appointment of Mohamad Tabrizi, M.S., M.B.A., as Senior Vice President, Chief Business Officer (CBO). In this role, Mr. Tabrizi will lead the Company's corporate strategy and business development functions, as well as drive operating efficiency for the Company.

"Mohamad brings a wealth of experience in strategic planning and business development," said Vish Seshadri, Chief Executive Officer of Abeona. "We look forward to leveraging his extensive network and proven expertise to optimize our operations and guide Abeona toward value-creating partnerships."

Mr. Tabrizi transitions to Abeona from the venture capital sector, where he served as a General Partner and Managing Director at Pandect Bioventures and the Berkeley Catalyst Fund. In these capacities, he led investment activities and portfolio management while also stepping into operational leadership roles for portfolio companies, including serving as Chief Executive Officer of Azkarra Therapeutics and Interim Chief Financial Officer of Circle Pharma. His strategic commercial acumen is anchored by a rigorous scientific foundation, including research fellowships and associate roles at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute and Stanford University Medical School.

Previously, Mr. Tabrizi established a significant track record in corporate development and capital markets. While serving as Executive Director of Corporate Business Development at Nektar Therapeutics during 2007 to 2017, he executed 20 transactions, securing collaborations with major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies such as AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, Merck and Amgen. Earlier in his career, he served as a healthcare investment banker at RBC Capital Markets and Needham & Company, leading over 40 transactions and raising more than $5 billion in public and private financings. Mr. Tabrizi holds an M.B.A. from Cornell University, an M.S. in Biological Sciences from Stanford University, and a B.S. in Genetics from the University of California, Davis.

About Abeona Therapeutics



Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell and gene therapies for serious diseases. Abeona's ZEVASKYN- (prademagene zamikeracel) is the first and only autologous cell-based gene therapy for the treatment of wounds in adults and pediatric patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB). The Company's fully integrated cell and gene therapy cGMP manufacturing facility in Cleveland, Ohio serves as the manufacturing site for ZEVASKYN commercial production. The Company's development portfolio features adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for ophthalmic diseases with high unmet medical need. Abeona's novel, next-generation AAV capsids are being evaluated for a variety of devastating diseases. For more information, visit www.abeonatherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that are forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and that involve risks and uncertainties. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by such terminology as "may," "will," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "potential," and similar words and expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances), which constitute and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, our ability to successfully commercialize and market ZEVASKYN, including manufacturing sufficient batches of ZEVASKYN to meet demand; the therapeutic potential of ZEVASKYN; whether the unmet need and market opportunity for ZEVASKYN are consistent with the Company's expectations; continued interest in our rare disease portfolio; our ability to enroll patients in clinical trials; the outcome of future meetings with and inspections by the FDA or other regulatory agencies, including those relating to preclinical programs and to the cGMP manufacturing of ZEVASKYN; the ability to achieve or obtain necessary regulatory approvals for our pre-clinical programs; the impact of any changes in the financial markets and global economic conditions, including those resulting from changes to U.S. trade policy, such as current or future tariffs; risks associated with data analysis and reporting; and other risks disclosed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by the federal securities laws.



