EdgeMode Inc.: EdgeMode Announces Strategic Collaboration with Supermicro and Krambu to Advance Sustainable, High-Performance AI Data Centers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdgeMode (OTC: EDGM), a global Energy and AI data center infrastructure company, today announced it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Supermicro, a global leader in high-performance and energy-efficient server technologies, and Krambu Inc., an advanced data-center infrastructure company specializing in liquid cooling, industrial symbiosis, and sustainable design. The collaboration establishes a strategic framework to support the deployment of EdgeMode's large-scale AI data-center portfolio using cutting-edge compute infrastructure and integrated sustainable technologies.

Under the MOU, the parties will explore a coordinated supply and deployment model for high-density server and GPU infrastructure, combining Supermicro's industry-leading solutions with Krambu's design, delivery, and sustainability expertise, and EdgeMode's rapidly expanding data-center footprint.

A Collaboration Anchored in High-Efficiency AI Infrastructure

Through this partnership:

Supermicro will provide complete end-to-end AI compute solutions-including product design, system architecture, software integration, and ongoing technical support-to meet the high-performance requirements of EdgeMode's sites.

Krambu will act as the front-end infrastructure provider, leveraging its direct channel relationship with Supermicro and NVIDIA to coordinate procurement, delivery, installation, and customer-facing technical services. Krambu will also lead sustainable infrastructure design, including direct-to-chip liquid cooling, waste-heat reuse, and industrial-symbiosis systems.

EdgeMode will serve as purchaser, developer, and operator, integrating this advanced hardware into its expanding 1.5 GW AI-focused data-center portfolio across 5 strategic sites, each designed with renewable-energy integration and scalable, high-density operations.



The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to high-efficiency AI infrastructure and next-generation sustainable design. The parties intend to explore models that enable recapture and beneficial reuse of waste heat for agricultural, industrial, and residential applications-an approach aligned with the global push toward carbon-optimized and circular data-center ecosystems.

Positioning EdgeMode as a Leader in AI-Ready, Sustainable Hyperscale Development

EdgeMode is developing one of the most advanced next-generation data-center portfolios in the market today, integrating renewable power, grid-support capabilities, and turn-key colocation for AI and high-density compute. Working together, Supermicro and Krambu enhances EdgeMode's ability to offer:

Rapid deployment of AI-dense server clusters

Industrial symbiosis and waste-heat recovery solutions

Direct-liquid-cooled, energy-efficient compute hardware

A scalable, globally competitive procurement and support framework

"This collaboration strengthens EdgeMode's ability to deliver world-class, energy-efficient AI compute at unmatched scale," said Charlie Faulkner, CEO of EdgeMode. "Supermicro's technology leadership and Krambu's infrastructure and sustainability expertise create a powerful foundation for deploying the next generation of AI-optimised data centers."

"We see AI infrastructure as an opportunity to do more than deploy compute-it's about creating systems that deliver value beyond the data center walls," said Steven Wood, CEO of Krambu. "EdgeMode's renewable energy generation combined with Supermicro's complete AI compute solutions gives us the foundation, and our industrial symbiosis approach ensures every watt generates value. This is what optimized, responsible AI infrastructure looks like at scale."

Next Steps

While the MOU establishes the structure for the Business Collaboration, the parties will continue working toward a definitive agreement and detailed implementation plans. The MOU is non-exclusive and does not obligate any party to future commitments beyond confidentiality, legal, and procedural provisions.

About EdgeMode

EdgeMode develops scalable AI-ready data center campuses and integrated energy infrastructure across strategic global markets. The company focuses on power-secured developments aligned to accelerating AI and high-performance compute demand.

About Krambu

KRAMBU, Inc. is a pioneering force in AI and high-performance computing infrastructure, delivering sustainable, scalable, and performance-optimized data center solutions. With deep expertise in liquid cooling, grid integration, and industrial symbiosis, KRAMBU transforms legacy and brownfield sites into next-generation AI factories. KRAMBU is driving a global shift toward environmentally responsible digital infrastructure. Find out more at www.krambu.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:?

Certain statements made in this press release are not based on historical facts, but are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "evaluate," "forecast," "guidance," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "objective," "ongoing," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "probable," "project," "seek," "should," "target" "view," "will," or "would," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements reflect the Company's reasonable judgment with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which have outcomes difficult to predict and may be outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include statements relating to the Company's ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its products and technologies and integrate its products and technologies with First-party platforms or technologies; the Company's efforts and ability to drive the adoption of its products and technologies as a standard feature, including their use in homes, hotels, offices and cruise ships; the Company's ability to capture market share; the Company's estimates of its potential addressable market and demand for its products and technologies; the Company's ability to raise additional capital to support its operations as needed, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to execute on any sales and licensing or other strategic opportunities; the possibility that any of the Company's products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code or otherwise code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company's current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all; risks arising from mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and other collaborations; the Company's ability to attract and retain key executives and qualified personnel; guidance provided by management, which may differ from the Company's actual operating results; the potential impact of unstable market and economic conditions, including recent measures adopted by the federal government, on the Company's business, financial condition, and stock price; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. There can be no assurance as to any of the foregoing matters. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

Company Contact:

Charlie Faulkner

Chief Executive Officer?

EdgeMode Inc.

hello@edgemode.io