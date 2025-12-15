Sidoti Highlights Improved Financial Flexibility, Shelf Eligibility, Reduced Stock Overhang, and Focus on Operational Execution at TNL Mediagene

TOKYO, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TNL Mediagene (Nasdaq: TNMG) (the "Company"), a Tokyo-based next-generation digital media and data group in Asia, today announced that Sidoti & Company, LLC ("Sidoti") has published an update note highlighting improved financial flexibility and focus on operational execution at the Company.

"We view 2026 as a transition year for TNL Mediagene, with attention shifting from capital structure actions to operating execution following the resolution of prior SPAC-related issues. With these matters addressed, management enters the year focused on executing its operating strategy rather than managing legacy balance sheet considerations. This month, the company issued a senior convertible note with $1.67 million of principal, or $1.5 million net of a 10% original issue discount. The revised structure includes an 18-month maturity, no installment payments during the first six months following issuance, an optional prepayment right subject only to a make-whole amount with no additional redemption premium, and limits on acceleration tied to daily trading volume. The transaction also included the issuance of a five-year warrant with an exercise price set at a premium to the initial conversion price. Relative to the prior convertible note, which was fully repaid in November 2025, we believe these mechanics defer potential conversion activity and constrain the pace at which shares could enter the market, thereby reducing near-term stock overhang risk while providing incremental financial flexibility. Management has also indicated that the company is now shelf eligible, which we view as supportive of improved capital flexibility following the resolution of prior capital structure issues," Sidoti analyst Daniel Harriman wrote.

Sidoti initiated research coverage of the Company in July this year.

Important Note Regarding Analyst Reports

Please note that any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding TNL Mediagene's performance made by research analysts, including Sidoti, are theirs alone and do not represent opinions, forecasts or predictions of TNL Mediagene or its management. TNL Mediagene does not by its reference or distribution imply its endorsement of or concurrence with such information, conclusions or recommendations.

Sidoti & Company is a financial services firm specializing in independent equity research for small-cap and micro-cap companies, providing services like equity research, sales efforts, investor conferences, and corporate access to over 500 institutional clients. Founded over two decades ago, the firm is registered with FINRA and the SEC, with an emphasis on providing visibility and market efficiency for companies with market capitalizations between $50 million and $5 billion. Sidoti also operates a Company Sponsored Research (CSR) program and has launched Lighthouse Equity Research to serve specific company needs. Sidoti & Company initiated research coverage on the Company in a report published on July 2, 2025. The report was disseminated to customers of Sidoti & Company and a link to a copy of the report is available here: https://www.sidoti.com/tnmg

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene was formed in May 2023 through the merger of Taiwan's The News Lens Co., Ltd. and Japan's Mediagene Inc., two of the region's leading independent digital media groups. The company's operations span original and licensed media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, covering topics such as news, business, technology, science, food, sports, and lifestyle. It also offers AI-driven advertising services, marketing technology platforms, e-commerce, and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of advertising agencies. Known for its political neutrality, appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 500 employees across Asia, with offices in Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

