PSEG - J.D. Power 2025 Business Electric East Large Segment Customer Satisfaction Rankings: We're #1 & #2

PSEG Long Island and PSE&G earn the top rankings for customer satisfaction in the East Large Segment of the J.D. Power 2025 Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study

NEWARK, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / Originally published on PSEG NewsRoom

PSEG Long Island and Public Service Electric & Gas, New Jersey's largest utility, were the two highest ranked utilities in customer satisfaction among large electric utility business customers in the East, according to the J.D. Power 2025 Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction StudySM. PSEG Long Island took the #1 spot, capping off an 11-year rise from the bottom of the survey rankings when PSEG took over operation of the electric grid in 2014, making it the most most-improved electric service provider in the nation. Meanwhile, PSE&G received the #2 ranking, rising from the #5 spot in 2024.

Ralph LaRossa, PSEG chair, president and CEO, congratulated both the PSEG Long Island and PSE&G teams for their recognition by J.D. Power, noting the achievements were earned through collaboration, trust, and shared commitment to serving our customers.

"It's also a testimony of the power and strength of the PSEG brand, which stands for a proud tradition of providing safe and reliable energy to customers since 1903," said LaRossa. "A tradition that the workforces on Long Island as well as in New Jersey embody every single day."

"These collective results reflect the value of PSEG and our continued focus on delivering exceptional customer service," said Kim Hanemann, PSE&G President and Chief Operating Officer. "We thank our business customers for trusting us to meet their evolving energy needs."

J.D. Power surveyed 18,132?business customers nationwide. The "Large East" category of the study includes major electric utilities operating in Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

"Since we started in 2014, PSEG Long Island has worked nonstop to improve the experience for the 1.2 million electric customers we serve on Long Island and in the Rockaways-including more than 130,000 commercial customers," said David Lyons, interim president and COO of PSEG Long Island. "After a decade of diligent improvements leveraging the expertise of PSE&G, it is a true honor to be ranked highest in business customer satisfaction among utilities in 12 states."

PSE&G works hard to be a trusted energy advisor for our business customers. This year we launched Business Connect, an initiative that includes webinars, events and door-to door visits.

We know our business customers have unique needs, and we have a dedicated call center of trained professional to respond to their questions and concerns.? We also provide a monthly newsletter with information on saving energy and money, convenient digital customer service options, and our variety of energy efficiency programs.

"At PSE&G, we are committed to putting our customers at the heart of everything we do," said Dave Johnson, senior vice president, chief customer experience officer at PSE&G. "We work hard to connect with them and provide programs, tools and resources to help manage energy use and costs."

PSEG Long Island offers many programs and incentives for business customers, including free energy assessments; economic development grants and bill credit programs; energy efficiency rebates, and electric vehicle (EV) and EV charger incentives. PSEG Long Island also launched several economic development initiatives in 2018, providing more than $2.8 million since then to support local business owners through our Business First Program. This Program includes the Main Street Revitalization grants, Vacant Space Revival program, and Community Thrive Program grant. To learn more about the business support offered by PSEG Long Island, visit psegliny.com/businessfirst.

About PSE&G

Public Service Electric & Gas Co. is New Jersey's oldest and largest gas and electric delivery public utility, as well as one of the nation's largest utilities. PSE&G has won the ReliabilityOne Award for superior electric system reliability in the Mid-Atlantic region for 24 consecutive years. For the third consecutive year, PSE&G is the recipient of the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award in the Energy Efficiency Program Delivery category. In addition, in 2024 J.D. Power named PSE&G number one in customer satisfaction with residential electric service and gas service in the east among large utilities. PSE&G is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a predominantly regulated infrastructure company focused on a clean energy future and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 17 consecutive years (www.pseg.com).

PSEG Long Island

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract.?PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company. (www.psegliny.com)

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from PSEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: PSEG

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/public-service-enterprise-group-pseg

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: PSEG

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/pseg-j.d.-power-2025-business-electric-east-large-segment-customer-satisfaction-rankings-1117441