Tech Mahindra Global Chess League Kicks Off

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Chess League (GCL), a joint initiative of Tech Mahindra and FIDE, set the stage for Season 3 with a spectacular opening ceremony in Mumbai, unveiling this year's championship trophy and officially marking the start of a blockbuster chess celebration at Mumbai's Royal Opera House.

Adding to the evening's highlights was the official unveiling of the GCL Season 3 Trophy, the grand prize for which the world's best will battle over the next ten action-packed days. The ceremony was graced by Mr. Anand Mahindra, Chairperson of the Mahindra Group, whose presence underlined the league's ambition and growing global stature. He was joined by chess legend Viswanathan Anand, Arjun Erigaisi, R Praggnanandhaa, Harika Dronavalli, Volodar Murzin, and reigning GCL champion, Alireza Firouzja.

Peeyush Dubey, Chairperson, Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, said, "The Global Chess League was conceived to reimagine the sport for a new generation, and Season 3 reflects the significant progress made toward that ambition. With a world-class roster, stronger fan engagement, and groundbreaking innovations, GCL is set for its most compelling edition yet. We are proud to bring this experience to Mumbai and to audiences worldwide."

Gourav Rakshit, Commissioner, Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, added, "As we open Season 3 in Mumbai, the Global Chess League continues to raise the bar for what a modern, global sports league can be. Our vision has always been to create a stage where the world's best compete alongside the game's brightest young talents, and this season delivers exactly that. We look forward to ten days of exceptional chess."

Arkady Dvorkovich, President, FIDE, said, "The Global Chess League has firmly established itself as one of the premier destinations for chess, bringing elite competition to a global audience in a fresh, modern, and exciting format. The GCL has an important role in FIDE's strategic effort to popularize the sport and make it more attractive to the broader audience. I am certain that Season 3 will continue this evolution, showcasing the world's best players and reinforcing FIDE's commitment to making top-level chess more engaging, inclusive, and globally accessible."

Reigning two-time champions Triveni Continental Kings, led by Alireza Firouzja, Vidit Gujrathi, and Zhu Jiner, return with their sights set on an unprecedented hat-trick.

Speaking at the pre-tournament press conference, Akash Premsen, CEO, Triveni Sports, Team Manager -Triveni Continental Kings, said, "Coming in as two-time champions is a privilege, but it also raises expectations. The field is stronger than ever, and every match will demand precision. Our squad is experienced, balanced, and hungry, and we're fully committed to defending the title with the same discipline that has defined our journey so far."

Season 3 will continue to feature six teams and bring the world's elite onto a single stage. Among the marquee names headlining the season are Alireza Firouzja, Fabiano Caruana, Hikaru Nakamura, Wesley So, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Hou Yifan, Zhu Jiner, Bibisara Assaubayeva, and Alexandra Kosteniuk, alongside India's finest, headlined by the legendary Vishwanathan Anand.

Kailash Kandpal, CEO, Ganges Grandmasters, said: "We've built our Season 3 squad around a solid core. The league continues to raise the competitive bar, and our focus is on consistency, teamwork, and delivering high-quality chess across all ten group-stage matches."

India's rise as a global chess powerhouse forms a compelling backdrop to GCL's arrival in Mumbai. World Champion Gukesh D, alongside fellow standard-bearers Arjun Erigaisi, R Praggnanandhaa, and Vidit Gujrathi, headline a generation that has transformed the country into one of the sport's most dynamic forces.

Punit Balan, Team Owner, PBG Alaskan Knights, said, "With Gukesh and Arjun spearheading our lineup, competing in India adds a special layer of energy and expectation. Both are world-class talents, and the atmosphere here elevates every move. We believe our blend of youth, experience, and momentum positions us strongly for a deep run this season."

This season, spectators inside the venue will once again benefit from GCL's signature in-arena enhancements, including real-time commentary delivered through personal headphones, AI-powered evaluation bars on large screens, and dynamic visual breakdowns, designed to create the world's most immersive live chess environment.

Prachura PP, Co-owner and CEO, American Gambits, said, "The Global Chess League has transformed how fans experience elite chess, and being part of that evolution is a tremendous opportunity. Our roster is dynamic and versatile, and we're excited to bring an aggressive, ambitious style of play to a league that rewards bold, modern chess."

Rohan Gupta, Owner, Alpine SG Pipers, said, "The calibre of players in Season 3 is exceptional, and we're proud to contribute to that standard. With a roster built for high-quality, resilient chess, our aim is to deliver consistent performances from the opening weekend through to the knockout stages."

Played across 10 high-intensity days, GCL Season 3 follows a double round-robin format, with each team playing 10 group-stage matches before the Third-Place Playoff and the Grand Finale on December 23. Every match will be contested on six boards, featuring men, women, and prodigies competing together in GCL's celebrated inclusive format.

Suhail Chandhok, CEO, upGrad Mumba Masters, said, "This season features one of the most competitive fields we've seen, with world-class talent across every board. For us, that's the challenge and the motivation. We've assembled a squad capable of matching any team, with a roster filled with world champions across chess formats and we're looking forward to testing ourselves against the very best, especially right here at home in Mumbai."

Fans in India can tune into the JioStar network to catch every moment of the league, while spectators in Mumbai can witness the action in person with tickets available exclusively on District. To keep up with every league update, fans can also download the official GCL app from their respective app stores.

