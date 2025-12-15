

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems (BA.L) has received an $11 million contract from Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) to integrate the AN/APX-127(V)1 Combined Interrogator Transponder (CIT) on KF-21 Boramae aircraft.



The latest Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) system enables enhanced decision-making capabilities to distinguish between allied forces and potential threats in contested scenarios.



Made for tactical aircraft, the CIT design ensures ongoing versatility to meet current and future mission requirements and support the warfighter in the evolving battlespace. Its open-system architecture allows for software upgrades, reducing the risk and cost associated with hardware modifications. It provides advanced, multi-function capabilities while supporting the latest crypto, anti-jam, and cybersecurity resilience requirements.



'The APX-127 Combined Interrogator Transponder will equip the KF-21 aircraft with state-of-the art IFF to help bolster the Republic of Korea's national defense strategy,' said Seth Guanu, Combat Identification Products program area director at BAE Systems. 'This new system gives fifth-generation fighter pilots an edge in air superiority missions and allows them to maintain interoperability with U.S. and coalition partners.'



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News