SES, a leading space solutions company, and Abra Group launched fast and reliable multi-orbit inflight connectivity service on the first of more than 100 aircraft, solidifying SES' position as a leading provider of satellite-powered broadband inflight service in the Americas.

"Abra Group's commitment to passenger experience will now include consistent reliable, multi-orbit satellite connectivity on its Airbus and Boeing fleet that provides the same fast and dependable internet access passengers enjoy at home no matter where or when they fly," said Enrique Villasenor, SES Vice President of Global Airline Partnerships. "SES' partnerships with growing Abra Group airlines like Avianca, GOL and Wamos Air highlight how carriers throughout the Americas are leading the way when it comes to advanced connectivity. SES is the engine that powers inflight connectivity, a trusted partner that makes airline operations easier."

With 10 Airbus A320s now operational, Avianca is among the first in Latin America to offer Wi-Fi service using SES' new electronically steered array (ESA) antenna, which is less than seven centimeters tall and delivers unmatched reliability connecting to both SES' family of geostationary satellites and its partner's constellation of Low-Earth Orbit satellites. With progressive installation planned, more than 100 Airbus and Boeing aircraft in the Abra Group fleet are set to offer the SES solution in the coming years.

"At Abra Group, we continue to bring next-generation solutions onboard to make connectivity more accessible and offer more options to our passengers," said Francisco Raddatz, Chief Procurement Officer of Abra Group.

About SES

At SES, we believe that space has the power to make a difference. That's why we design space solutions that help governments protect, businesses grow, and people stay connected-no matter where they are. With integrated multi-orbit satellites and our global terrestrial network, we deliver resilient, seamless connectivity and the highest quality video content to those shaping what's next. Following our Intelsat acquisition, we now offer more than 100 years of combined global industry leadership-backed by a track record of bringing innovation "firsts" to market. As a trusted partner to customers and the global space ecosystem, SES is driving impact that goes far beyond coverage. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains, and our officers and representatives may from time to time make, certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "believe," "will," and similar expressions or their negative. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the launch of inflight connectivity service and airline partnerships and the expected timing, impacts and benefits thereof.

Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that are difficult to predict such as: business disruptions due to failure of information systems, satellite control and operations networks and other technology; satellites' commercial performance may be impaired by in-orbit destruction, damage or other failures or degredations in performance; high level of competition in the telecommunications industry; changes in technology or the satellite communications market could make our systems obsolete or subject to reduced or lower demand; our business is subject to extensive regulation including by civil aviation authorities, and sensitive to regulatory changes in countries where we provide service and failure to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals may result in inability to operate existing satellites or maintain or expand operations; and general counterparty risks.

Other factors that might cause such a difference include those discussed in our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form F-4. Should one or more of these uncertainties or risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

