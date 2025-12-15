Press release

15 December 2025 - N° 19

SCOR's Actuarial Awards reward outstanding research across six countries in 2025

Each year for almost 30 years, SCOR has rewarded the best research in the field of actuarial science with prizes in several countries.

These prizes are designed to promote the development of actuarial science, to encourage research in this field, and to contribute to the improvement of risk knowledge and management. The SCOR Actuarial Awards are recognized in the insurance and reinsurance industries as a mark of excellence. The Actuarial Awards in France are supported by the SCOR Corporate Foundation for Science, chaired by Pierre-André Chiappori.

The SCOR Actuarial Awards juries are composed of internationally recognized researchers and insurance, reinsurance and finance professionals. The winners are selected for their command of actuarial concepts, the quality of their analytical methods, and the originality of their research in terms of scientific advances and potential practical applications to the world of risk management.

In 2025, SCOR presented Actuarial Awards in six countries: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

If you would like to submit your research for the 2026 Actuarial Awards, all the entry details will be online in January 2026 at www.scor.com/en/actuarial-awards.

Thierry Léger, Chief Executive Officer of SCOR, comments: "In an increasingly complex and dynamic risk environment, the continuous advancement of risk knowledge and management remains a cornerstone of the (re)insurance industry. I would like to thank all our 2025 participants for their valuable and insightful contributions to this progress. SCOR's Actuarial Awards have underscored the company's firm belief in the importance of risk-related research for almost three decades, consistently extending the boundaries of insurability to foster the welfare, resilience, and sustainable development of society."

SCOR Actuarial Award Winners in 2025

On 3 October in Zurich, Fabian Uffer, SCOR's Chief Risk Officer, presented the 2025 Actuarial Award for Switzerland at an actuarial conference held in conjunction with the sustainability working group of the Swiss Association of Actuaries (SAV). The prize went to Dr. Ivan Alexis Fonseca Diaz of UNIL, for his doctoral thesis "Optimal Social Security Systems in the Context of Climate Change."

On 10 October in Stockholm, Fredrik Lannsjö, Head of Nordics at SCOR Life & Health, and Rasmus Thunberg, representing the Swedish Actuarial Association, presented the Actuarial Award for Sweden during the annual SCOR Sweden Re Nordic Life Insurance Conference. The 2025 prize was awarded to Erik Alpsten of Stockholm University, for his Master's thesis "Fair Dynamic Valuation of Insurance Liabilities."

On 16 October in Madrid, the 2025 Actuarial Awards for Spain & Portugal were presented by Ignacio Asiain, Head of Local Pricing for Iberia and Latin America at SCOR L&H, in conjunction with the Actuarial Institutes of Spain and Portugal. The first prize went to Maria José Preciado Leyva (UC3M), for her Master's thesis, "Una aportación a la sostenibilidad social del seguro de salud en España: seguro de asistencia sanitaria con reservas de envejecimiento" (A contribution to the social sustainability of health insurance in Spain: Healthcare insurance with ageing reserves"). The second prize was awarded to Raúl Alonso Cancino Reyes (UC3M), for his Master's thesis, "Early warning system (EWS): modelos de inteligencia artificial para alerta temprana de riesgo de default bancario" (Early Warning System (EWS): AI models for early warning of bank default risk).

On 17 November in Mainz, Wolfgang Schanz, Head of Central Pricing at SCOR in Cologne, and Dr. Stefan Schelling from Ulm University, presented the Actuarial Awards for Germany. The winners were Dr. Theis Bathke of the University of Oldenburg (first prize), for his doctoral thesis "Non-Markov modeling in life Insurance," Dr. Sascha Günther of the University of Lausanne (second prize), for his doctoral thesis "Interest Rate and Mortality Risk in Modern Life Insurance and Pension Products," and Dr. Constantin Siggelkow of the Technical University of Munich (third prize), for his doctoral thesis "Pricing, Optimization, and Risk Hedging in SME Factoring."

On 10 December in Paris, President of the jury Professor Stéphane Loisel of CNAM presented the 2025 Actuarial Awards for France, following the annual actuarial conference organized in conjunction with the French Institute of Actuaries. Also present at the ceremony were SCOR CEO Thierry Léger, SCOR Foundation Director Philippe Trainar, and Second Vice President of the Institute of Actuaries, David Dubois. Samuel Stocksieker, of Claude Bernard Lyon 1 University, received the Prix des Jeunes Docteurs for his doctoral thesis "Contribution of Machine Learning in Modeling Rare Values and Imbalanced Data." The jury also gave an honorable mention to Hervé Andres of École Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées, for his doctoral thesis "Modélisation et validation des scénarios économiques monde-réel en assurance: prise en compte des propriétés trajectorielles" (Modeling and validation of real-world scenarios in insurance: taking pathwise properties into account). The Prix des Jeunes Actuaires was awarded to Pauline Chauveau of Université Paris Dauphine-PSL, for her actuarial thesis "Impact de la conjoncture économique sur l'activité d'un assureur-crédit" (Impact of the economic environment on the activity of a credit insurer).

On 11 December in Milan, Manuela Colombo, P&C Head of South Europe and Legal Representative for SCOR Italy, and president of the jury Professor Nino Savelli of Milan's Università Cattolica, presented the 2025 Actuarial Awards for Italy. The awards went to Maria Margherita Corbatti of the University of Trieste, for her Master's thesis "La valutazione del premio nelle assicurazioni contro gli eventi naturali: un'applicazione al caso australiano" (Premium valuation in natural event insurance: an application to the Australian case), and Matteo Pastore of the University of Milano-Bicocca, for his Master's thesis "Long term guarantee measures: stabilit'a e sostenibilit'a finanziaria nelle compagnie di assicurazione" (Long term guarantee measures: stability and financial sustainability in insurance companies).

The winning papers can be accessed from the Actuarial Awardspage on SCOR's website.

