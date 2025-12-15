FedEx Launches University Students Environmental Entrepreneurship Challenge in China

Empowering Youth to Co-create Sustainable Solutions

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / FedEx Express Corporation, one of the world's largest express transportation companies, recently announced the launch of the 2025 FedEx University Students Environmental Entrepreneurship Challenge, in collaboration with the All-China Environment Federation (ACEF). The challenge aligns with China's innovation-driven development strategy and FedEx's goal of achieving carbon-neutral operations globally by 2040. It aims to unleash university students' innovation and practical capabilities in environmental protection across China, cultivate viable environmental business models, and integrate entrepreneurship with sustainability into China's youth talent development. The challenge is now open for nationwide university student registration.

This year's challenge centers on the main track, "Innovation in the Sustainable Express Packaging Supply Chain," with four sub-tracks: "Ecological Protection," "Climate and Energy," "Pollution Prevention and Control," and "Comprehensive Issues." It is open to all undergraduate and graduate students currently enrolled at Chinese universities, including recent graduates within one year. Evaluations will consider five dimensions-environmental impact, innovation, business sustainability, team capability, and social value-with the goal of incubating projects that have practical applications and commercial potential. Winners will receive prizes and incubation support to help turn their ideas into viable commercial ventures.

"FedEx has long incorporated sustainability as an element of our corporate strategy and has a goal of achieving carbon-neutral operations globally by 2040," said Poh-Yian Koh, president of FedEx China. "This challenge is not only a corporate social responsibility initiative, but also a strategic investment in China's future talent. The program will engage universities in sustainable innovation and give students a platform to turn environmental ideas into practical solutions. Leveraging our experience in sustainable logistics, we will provide mentorship and resources to help teams develop scalable environmental solutions and advance the sustainable transformation of industry and society."

"This challenge adheres to the principles of public welfare, practical orientation, and empowerment for growth. It has no entry fees and evaluates projects based on sustainability, implementation potential, and team collaboration. Outstanding projects will receive comprehensive support, including promotion, expert guidance, policy incubation, and connections to investment and financing," said Xie Yuhong, vice chairman and secretary general of the All-China Environment Federation. "We extend special thanks to FedEx for its strong support. Its employee volunteers will actively provide professional guidance to participating students, demonstrating a commitment to sustainability. We also invite more enterprises, universities, and research institutions to join in building an environmentally innovative ecosystem. This ecosystem is characterized by government guidance, corporate support, university contributions, and youth involvement, thereby injecting greater momentum into sustainable development and the dual goals of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality."

At the launch ceremony in Beijing, the representative from the Center for Environmental Education and Communications delivered a keynote speech on educational policies and case studies in ecological civilization. The event featured interactive sessions, including "Environmental Pain Point Brainstorming & Golden Ideas" and "Environmental Knowledge Quick Q&A," inviting students to propose innovative solutions for campus and daily-life environmental issues with on-site expert commentary.

Dedicated mentors will guide semi-finalist teams through one-to-one or small-group capacity-building sessions to boost innovation, feasibility, and commercialization potential. A roundtable with representatives from government, academia, industry, and student groups discussed the "Trends and Future of University Student Environmental Entrepreneurship," exploring perspectives on industry status, business models, and policy coordination to foster cross-sector consensus.

FedEx is a proactive advocate and facilitator of smarter supply chains, dedicated to advancing the sustainability of its operations and the communities it serves. In China, it has implemented multiple initiatives, including vehicle electrification and sustainable infrastructure. In June this year, FedEx launched the 2025 Protecting One Kilometer of a River Course in collaboration with ACEF, to support river ecosystem protection.

Registration for the FedEx University Students Environmental Entrepreneurship Challenge is now open. Participants may submit applications via the official competition website before 24:00 on November 30, 2025.

About All-China Environment Federation

All-China Environment Federation (ACEF) is a nationwide non-profitable civil society organization (CSO) in the field of the environment and is supported by the government. It is composed of CSOs and individuals who are enthusiastic about and support environmental protection and are willing to work for it. The objective of ACEF is to serve as a bridge between the government and the public in implementing the sustainable development strategy, achieving national objectives on environment and development, and protecting the environmental rights of the public. By fully utilizing its organizational advantage, ACEF aims to promote environmental protection and sustainable development in China and the world at large.

About Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation is one of the world's largest express transportation companies, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. Federal Express Corporation uses a global air-and-ground network to speed delivery of time-sensitive shipments by a definite time and date.

