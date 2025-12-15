Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 15

15 December 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 300,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 532.882p. The highest price paid per share was 535.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 530.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0393% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 544,582,476 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 763,718,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

160

531.000

16:13:08

6

531.000

16:13:08

9

531.000

16:13:08

481

531.000

16:13:08

500

531.000

16:13:08

8

531.000

16:13:08

788

531.000

16:13:08

1518

531.000

16:11:46

1551

531.800

16:10:45

1897

532.000

16:10:41

1516

532.000

16:08:41

83

532.000

16:08:41

570

532.000

16:07:41

996

532.000

16:07:41

1810

532.000

16:06:42

1731

531.800

16:05:15

1889

532.200

16:02:54

1695

532.400

16:02:54

6

532.400

16:02:28

4

532.400

16:02:28

590

532.400

16:02:28

590

532.400

16:02:28

590

532.400

16:02:28

252

532.400

16:02:28

164

532.400

16:02:28

174

532.200

16:00:01

209

532.200

16:00:01

488

532.200

16:00:01

208

532.200

15:59:47

208

532.200

15:59:47

208

532.200

15:59:47

1943

532.400

15:57:11

1463

532.600

15:57:11

1476

532.200

15:53:31

1587

532.400

15:52:30

1721

532.400

15:51:53

1602

532.400

15:51:53

13

532.200

15:49:16

1794

532.200

15:49:16

733

532.000

15:47:19

699

532.200

15:46:28

904

532.200

15:46:28

98

531.400

15:42:10

220

531.400

15:42:10

220

531.400

15:42:10

220

531.400

15:42:10

220

531.400

15:42:10

220

531.400

15:42:10

220

531.400

15:42:10

201

531.400

15:42:10

63

531.400

15:42:10

220

531.400

15:42:10

220

531.400

15:42:10

220

531.400

15:42:10

220

531.400

15:42:10

220

531.400

15:42:10

220

531.400

15:42:10

21

531.400

15:42:10

1728

530.800

15:37:18

1710

531.000

15:36:13

895

531.200

15:33:34

652

531.200

15:33:34

81

531.600

15:31:24

220

531.600

15:31:23

220

531.600

15:31:23

220

531.600

15:31:23

220

531.600

15:31:23

220

531.600

15:31:23

220

531.600

15:31:23

220

531.600

15:31:23

84

531.600

15:31:23

180

531.600

15:31:23

220

531.600

15:31:23

180

531.600

15:31:23

220

531.600

15:31:23

180

531.600

15:31:23

180

531.600

15:31:23

180

531.600

15:31:23

210

531.600

15:31:23

5

531.600

15:31:23

180

531.600

15:30:53

220

531.600

15:30:53

260

531.600

15:30:53

220

531.600

15:30:47

180

531.600

15:30:47

180

531.600

15:30:47

220

531.600

15:30:47

180

531.600

15:30:47

1513

531.200

15:28:56

1807

531.200

15:27:18

518

531.400

15:24:13

1204

531.400

15:24:13

530

531.200

15:22:05

192

531.200

15:22:05

347

531.200

15:22:05

670

531.200

15:22:05

13

531.400

15:20:00

1687

531.400

15:20:00

1160

530.800

15:18:53

396

530.800

15:18:53

1261

531.000

15:16:29

518

531.000

15:16:29

1591

531.200

15:15:29

1170

531.400

15:14:18

425

531.400

15:14:18

1614

531.400

15:11:57

1257

531.600

15:11:46

214

531.600

15:11:46

1451

531.400

15:09:10

326

531.400

15:09:10

1192

531.400

15:06:52

19

531.400

15:06:52

244

531.400

15:06:52

1715

531.800

15:06:52

392

532.000

15:06:07

594

532.000

15:06:07

517

532.000

15:06:07

1473

531.800

15:03:21

1658

532.000

15:03:21

1573

532.200

15:02:02

1558

531.800

15:01:19

1526

532.000

15:00:22

537

532.600

14:57:52

1149

532.600

14:57:52

1563

532.800

14:57:52

1812

533.000

14:55:40

1242

532.600

14:52:03

333

532.600

14:52:03

278

532.800

14:52:03

1714

532.800

14:52:03

1492

533.000

14:50:08

1746

533.200

14:45:48

1702

534.000

14:44:48

1768

534.000

14:43:27

1632

534.200

14:41:42

1589

534.200

14:41:17

867

534.400

14:40:47

429

534.400

14:40:47

867

534.400

14:40:47

10

534.400

14:40:47

291

534.400

14:40:47

1863

533.800

14:36:51

1037

533.800

14:35:32

608

533.800

14:35:32

1974

533.800

14:33:02

1800

534.000

14:33:02

693

534.000

14:32:00

1485

534.000

14:30:12

1759

534.000

14:26:05

1552

534.000

14:24:57

693

534.200

14:24:53

1619

534.000

14:22:46

239

534.000

14:22:46

2072

534.000

14:22:46

693

534.000

14:20:37

918

533.600

14:16:23

1016

533.600

14:16:23

160

533.600

14:16:23

1614

533.600

14:05:53

1669

533.600

14:00:01

1641

534.000

13:55:39

1479

534.200

13:54:29

1771

534.000

13:52:02

1662

534.000

13:50:17

1973

534.200

13:47:50

1557

534.400

13:47:12

1715

533.800

13:45:05

1704

533.200

13:38:56

76

533.400

13:38:12

739

533.400

13:38:12

91

533.400

13:38:12

1726

532.200

13:29:51

1179

532.600

13:26:04

560

532.600

13:26:04

1614

532.800

13:21:00

647

533.400

13:18:34

1047

533.400

13:18:34

1767

533.800

13:18:34

1521

534.000

13:11:31

1197

534.800

13:08:09

306

534.800

13:08:09

146

534.800

13:08:09

1635

534.400

13:05:35

1595

534.600

13:02:43

1683

534.800

12:57:21

1759

534.800

12:55:34

6

535.000

12:54:47

739

535.000

12:54:47

261

535.000

12:54:47

718

535.000

12:54:37

252

534.800

12:54:29

740

534.800

12:54:29

1473

534.400

12:46:26

1869

534.200

12:43:23

1975

534.200

12:39:49

767

534.200

12:39:49

788

533.600

12:34:27

157

533.600

12:34:27

1738

533.200

12:18:15

1471

533.200

12:14:15

1896

533.400

12:14:08

2650

533.600

12:14:05

12

533.800

12:10:40

1592

533.400

12:04:17

1764

533.600

12:04:17

788

533.600

12:03:57

190

533.600

12:03:57

510

532.600

11:49:10

112

532.600

11:49:10

1260

532.600

11:49:10

812

532.600

11:49:10

267

532.600

11:49:10

32

531.600

11:35:46

1644

531.600

11:35:46

18

531.600

11:35:46

1800

532.600

11:31:50

1664

532.800

11:30:43

455

533.000

11:20:21

205

533.000

11:20:21

923

533.000

11:20:21

1755

533.000

11:15:50

49

533.000

11:15:50

1550

533.200

11:15:28

1731

533.000

11:09:47

407

533.200

11:08:05

1152

533.200

11:08:05

1466

533.200

11:03:31

680

533.200

10:58:32

1122

533.200

10:58:32

1638

533.200

10:58:32

1700

533.400

10:58:10

766

533.200

10:55:37

967

533.200

10:55:37

533

532.600

10:50:38

1002

532.600

10:50:38

1626

532.000

10:37:58

1474

532.200

10:37:27

1614

532.000

10:34:11

1786

532.200

10:26:39

1596

532.600

10:26:35

1546

533.000

10:20:01

1938

533.000

10:17:10

1735

533.200

10:17:05

266

533.400

10:17:05

422

533.400

10:17:05

7

533.200

10:15:25

511

533.200

10:15:25

1876

532.600

10:11:40

897

532.800

10:11:39

1534

532.600

10:06:55

172

532.600

10:06:55

1734

532.800

10:06:51

1479

532.200

09:58:03

1640

531.800

09:51:14

2233

532.200

09:51:13

1596

532.400

09:51:10

1666

532.400

09:51:10

100

532.400

09:44:46

602

532.000

09:37:39

1048

532.000

09:37:39

1640

531.400

09:35:06

1453

530.600

09:25:47

1565

531.000

09:23:00

1631

532.000

09:17:17

1682

532.200

09:17:11

1577

532.400

09:15:22

1774

532.200

09:08:15

958

532.200

09:08:15

229

532.200

09:08:15

348

532.200

09:08:15

40

532.200

09:08:15

1583

532.200

09:08:15

756

532.400

09:00:16

697

532.400

08:59:21

1567

532.600

08:59:17

1356

533.200

08:59:05

304

533.200

08:59:05

563

532.200

08:57:05

1713

532.400

08:57:01

83

531.800

08:54:32

1679

532.400

08:54:30

1758

534.000

08:51:18

1748

534.400

08:49:57

1197

534.600

08:48:43

218

534.600

08:48:43

277

534.600

08:48:43

1569

535.000

08:45:08

1798

534.000

08:42:46

687

532.600

08:37:25

1042

532.600

08:37:25

1536

533.000

08:35:35

1746

533.400

08:34:50

1953

533.400

08:33:05

92

532.400

08:26:48

1576

532.400

08:26:48

1497

533.600

08:23:34

1113

534.000

08:18:44

600

534.000

08:18:44

1524

534.200

08:18:30

1865

533.600

08:17:07

1408

533.200

08:13:11

174

533.200

08:13:11

163

533.800

08:10:35

1589

533.800

08:10:35

1533

534.000

08:09:34

1727

534.200

08:07:31

1725

534.000

08:07:02

1525

533.000

08:05:22

1388

532.600

08:04:52

85

532.600

08:04:34

1699

533.400

08:01:08

1762

534.200

08:01:08

1722

535.000

08:00:26


