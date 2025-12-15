Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 15
15 December 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 300,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 532.882p. The highest price paid per share was 535.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 530.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0393% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 544,582,476 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 763,718,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
160
531.000
16:13:08
6
531.000
16:13:08
9
531.000
16:13:08
481
531.000
16:13:08
500
531.000
16:13:08
8
531.000
16:13:08
788
531.000
16:13:08
1518
531.000
16:11:46
1551
531.800
16:10:45
1897
532.000
16:10:41
1516
532.000
16:08:41
83
532.000
16:08:41
570
532.000
16:07:41
996
532.000
16:07:41
1810
532.000
16:06:42
1731
531.800
16:05:15
1889
532.200
16:02:54
1695
532.400
16:02:54
6
532.400
16:02:28
4
532.400
16:02:28
590
532.400
16:02:28
590
532.400
16:02:28
590
532.400
16:02:28
252
532.400
16:02:28
164
532.400
16:02:28
174
532.200
16:00:01
209
532.200
16:00:01
488
532.200
16:00:01
208
532.200
15:59:47
208
532.200
15:59:47
208
532.200
15:59:47
1943
532.400
15:57:11
1463
532.600
15:57:11
1476
532.200
15:53:31
1587
532.400
15:52:30
1721
532.400
15:51:53
1602
532.400
15:51:53
13
532.200
15:49:16
1794
532.200
15:49:16
733
532.000
15:47:19
699
532.200
15:46:28
904
532.200
15:46:28
98
531.400
15:42:10
220
531.400
15:42:10
220
531.400
15:42:10
220
531.400
15:42:10
220
531.400
15:42:10
220
531.400
15:42:10
220
531.400
15:42:10
201
531.400
15:42:10
63
531.400
15:42:10
220
531.400
15:42:10
220
531.400
15:42:10
220
531.400
15:42:10
220
531.400
15:42:10
220
531.400
15:42:10
220
531.400
15:42:10
21
531.400
15:42:10
1728
530.800
15:37:18
1710
531.000
15:36:13
895
531.200
15:33:34
652
531.200
15:33:34
81
531.600
15:31:24
220
531.600
15:31:23
220
531.600
15:31:23
220
531.600
15:31:23
220
531.600
15:31:23
220
531.600
15:31:23
220
531.600
15:31:23
220
531.600
15:31:23
84
531.600
15:31:23
180
531.600
15:31:23
220
531.600
15:31:23
180
531.600
15:31:23
220
531.600
15:31:23
180
531.600
15:31:23
180
531.600
15:31:23
180
531.600
15:31:23
210
531.600
15:31:23
5
531.600
15:31:23
180
531.600
15:30:53
220
531.600
15:30:53
260
531.600
15:30:53
220
531.600
15:30:47
180
531.600
15:30:47
180
531.600
15:30:47
220
531.600
15:30:47
180
531.600
15:30:47
1513
531.200
15:28:56
1807
531.200
15:27:18
518
531.400
15:24:13
1204
531.400
15:24:13
530
531.200
15:22:05
192
531.200
15:22:05
347
531.200
15:22:05
670
531.200
15:22:05
13
531.400
15:20:00
1687
531.400
15:20:00
1160
530.800
15:18:53
396
530.800
15:18:53
1261
531.000
15:16:29
518
531.000
15:16:29
1591
531.200
15:15:29
1170
531.400
15:14:18
425
531.400
15:14:18
1614
531.400
15:11:57
1257
531.600
15:11:46
214
531.600
15:11:46
1451
531.400
15:09:10
326
531.400
15:09:10
1192
531.400
15:06:52
19
531.400
15:06:52
244
531.400
15:06:52
1715
531.800
15:06:52
392
532.000
15:06:07
594
532.000
15:06:07
517
532.000
15:06:07
1473
531.800
15:03:21
1658
532.000
15:03:21
1573
532.200
15:02:02
1558
531.800
15:01:19
1526
532.000
15:00:22
537
532.600
14:57:52
1149
532.600
14:57:52
1563
532.800
14:57:52
1812
533.000
14:55:40
1242
532.600
14:52:03
333
532.600
14:52:03
278
532.800
14:52:03
1714
532.800
14:52:03
1492
533.000
14:50:08
1746
533.200
14:45:48
1702
534.000
14:44:48
1768
534.000
14:43:27
1632
534.200
14:41:42
1589
534.200
14:41:17
867
534.400
14:40:47
429
534.400
14:40:47
867
534.400
14:40:47
10
534.400
14:40:47
291
534.400
14:40:47
1863
533.800
14:36:51
1037
533.800
14:35:32
608
533.800
14:35:32
1974
533.800
14:33:02
1800
534.000
14:33:02
693
534.000
14:32:00
1485
534.000
14:30:12
1759
534.000
14:26:05
1552
534.000
14:24:57
693
534.200
14:24:53
1619
534.000
14:22:46
239
534.000
14:22:46
2072
534.000
14:22:46
693
534.000
14:20:37
918
533.600
14:16:23
1016
533.600
14:16:23
160
533.600
14:16:23
1614
533.600
14:05:53
1669
533.600
14:00:01
1641
534.000
13:55:39
1479
534.200
13:54:29
1771
534.000
13:52:02
1662
534.000
13:50:17
1973
534.200
13:47:50
1557
534.400
13:47:12
1715
533.800
13:45:05
1704
533.200
13:38:56
76
533.400
13:38:12
739
533.400
13:38:12
91
533.400
13:38:12
1726
532.200
13:29:51
1179
532.600
13:26:04
560
532.600
13:26:04
1614
532.800
13:21:00
647
533.400
13:18:34
1047
533.400
13:18:34
1767
533.800
13:18:34
1521
534.000
13:11:31
1197
534.800
13:08:09
306
534.800
13:08:09
146
534.800
13:08:09
1635
534.400
13:05:35
1595
534.600
13:02:43
1683
534.800
12:57:21
1759
534.800
12:55:34
6
535.000
12:54:47
739
535.000
12:54:47
261
535.000
12:54:47
718
535.000
12:54:37
252
534.800
12:54:29
740
534.800
12:54:29
1473
534.400
12:46:26
1869
534.200
12:43:23
1975
534.200
12:39:49
767
534.200
12:39:49
788
533.600
12:34:27
157
533.600
12:34:27
1738
533.200
12:18:15
1471
533.200
12:14:15
1896
533.400
12:14:08
2650
533.600
12:14:05
12
533.800
12:10:40
1592
533.400
12:04:17
1764
533.600
12:04:17
788
533.600
12:03:57
190
533.600
12:03:57
510
532.600
11:49:10
112
532.600
11:49:10
1260
532.600
11:49:10
812
532.600
11:49:10
267
532.600
11:49:10
32
531.600
11:35:46
1644
531.600
11:35:46
18
531.600
11:35:46
1800
532.600
11:31:50
1664
532.800
11:30:43
455
533.000
11:20:21
205
533.000
11:20:21
923
533.000
11:20:21
1755
533.000
11:15:50
49
533.000
11:15:50
1550
533.200
11:15:28
1731
533.000
11:09:47
407
533.200
11:08:05
1152
533.200
11:08:05
1466
533.200
11:03:31
680
533.200
10:58:32
1122
533.200
10:58:32
1638
533.200
10:58:32
1700
533.400
10:58:10
766
533.200
10:55:37
967
533.200
10:55:37
533
532.600
10:50:38
1002
532.600
10:50:38
1626
532.000
10:37:58
1474
532.200
10:37:27
1614
532.000
10:34:11
1786
532.200
10:26:39
1596
532.600
10:26:35
1546
533.000
10:20:01
1938
533.000
10:17:10
1735
533.200
10:17:05
266
533.400
10:17:05
422
533.400
10:17:05
7
533.200
10:15:25
511
533.200
10:15:25
1876
532.600
10:11:40
897
532.800
10:11:39
1534
532.600
10:06:55
172
532.600
10:06:55
1734
532.800
10:06:51
1479
532.200
09:58:03
1640
531.800
09:51:14
2233
532.200
09:51:13
1596
532.400
09:51:10
1666
532.400
09:51:10
100
532.400
09:44:46
602
532.000
09:37:39
1048
532.000
09:37:39
1640
531.400
09:35:06
1453
530.600
09:25:47
1565
531.000
09:23:00
1631
532.000
09:17:17
1682
532.200
09:17:11
1577
532.400
09:15:22
1774
532.200
09:08:15
958
532.200
09:08:15
229
532.200
09:08:15
348
532.200
09:08:15
40
532.200
09:08:15
1583
532.200
09:08:15
756
532.400
09:00:16
697
532.400
08:59:21
1567
532.600
08:59:17
1356
533.200
08:59:05
304
533.200
08:59:05
563
532.200
08:57:05
1713
532.400
08:57:01
83
531.800
08:54:32
1679
532.400
08:54:30
1758
534.000
08:51:18
1748
534.400
08:49:57
1197
534.600
08:48:43
218
534.600
08:48:43
277
534.600
08:48:43
1569
535.000
08:45:08
1798
534.000
|
08:42:46
687
532.600
08:37:25
1042
532.600
08:37:25
1536
533.000
08:35:35
1746
533.400
08:34:50
1953
533.400
08:33:05
92
532.400
08:26:48
1576
532.400
08:26:48
1497
533.600
08:23:34
1113
534.000
08:18:44
600
534.000
08:18:44
1524
534.200
08:18:30
1865
533.600
08:17:07
1408
533.200
08:13:11
174
533.200
08:13:11
163
533.800
08:10:35
1589
533.800
08:10:35
1533
534.000
08:09:34
1727
534.200
08:07:31
1725
534.000
08:07:02
1525
533.000
08:05:22
1388
532.600
08:04:52
85
532.600
08:04:34
1699
533.400
08:01:08
1762
534.200
08:01:08
1722
535.000
08:00:26