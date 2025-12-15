Comcast: Telemundo Launches 'Tu Momento. Tu Jugada.' - a Nationwide Initiative Inspiring Future Leaders Through Sport and Community

Key Takeaways

As the exclusive Spanish-language broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup 26 tournament, Telemundo is deepening its commitment to communities across the U.S. through live events, immersive experiences, mentorship, and the unifying power of sport.

Supported by Comcast NBCUniversal, this national campaign aims to create opportunities for youth, strengthen local sports programs, and support entrepreneurs.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / Telemundo announced Tu Momento. Tu Jugada. - known in English as Telemundo's Next Play - a nationwide sport impact and community initiative that champions the transformative power of sports to character, teamwork and leadership. Supported by Comcast NBCUniversal, the grassroots initiative spans multiple sports and communities, combining mentorship, live events, and local partnerships to help young people develop confidence, connection, and the skills that shape future leaders.

Tu Momento. Tu Jugada. is built on the belief that the spirit of sport can elevate every community. The values learned on the field - resilience, discipline, collaboration, and fair play - are the same values that help families and neighborhoods progress. This movement will spotlight emerging leaders, strengthen local teams of all kinds, and help communities build a future shaped by the lessons sport teaches us.

The initiative will kick off on December 11 in the San Francisco Bay Area, marking six months until FIFA World Cup 26 begins, and will travel to eight Telemundo and Comcast NBCUniversal markets including Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, DC. Through a mobile experience tour, youth clinics, fan experiences, and local partnerships, Tu Momento. Tu Jugada. will bring the excitement of the world's biggest sporting event directly into neighborhoods nationwide.

"Through Tu Momento. Tu Jugada. we are inspiring youth, creating leadership opportunities, and strengthening grassroots sports while inviting fans everywhere to share their passion for the game." said Christina Kolbjornsen, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

A National Movement for Communities

Engaging families, educators, small-business owners, youth leaders, and fans, Tu Momento. Tu Jugada. channels the love of sports into leadership, teamwork, and community empowerment. With the World Cup returning to North America for the first time in more than 30 years, the initiative will connect and uplift communities through live events, mentorship programs, and strategic partnerships, including:

National Mobile Experience Tour: A Telemundo and Comcast NBCUniversal branded mobile hub will visit key markets - San Francisco Bay Area, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. -anchoring community festivals and fan activations featuring interactive experiences, appearances by Telemundo talent, and the unmistakable excitement of the network's iconic "¡GOOOOL!" call.

Digital Storytelling Series: Authentic stories of perseverance from grassroots heroes, rising athletes, and community leaders shaping Latino sports culture, shared across Telemundo's digital, social, and El Poder En Ti platforms.

Café Golazo Community Breakfasts: Convening civic leaders, youth organizations, and local stakeholders in World Cup host cities to discuss community legacy, investment, and opportunity.

Large-Scale Watch Parties: Hosting inclusive, high-energy viewing experiences for the tournament's biggest moments.

YesCoach.com Partnership: Telemundo together with the U.S. Soccer Foundation willexpand the Yes, Coach! initiative -equipping 100,000 coaches to mentor three million young people - through a new bilingual platform and PSA campaign airing across Telemundo and Comcast NBCUniversal networks ahead of the tournament.

Powered by Partnerships

As the official Spanish-language media partner for the U.S. Soccer Foundation for the eighth consecutive year, Tu Momento. Tu Jugada. continues to strengthen opportunities for Latino youth, expand grassroots programs, and encourage entrepreneurship across communities.

"We are proud to partner with Telemundo on Tu Momento. Tu Jugada. to inspire young people, engage families, and strengthen communities through soccer," said Ed Foster-Simeon, President & CEO, U.S. Soccer Foundation. "Our sport has the power to bring people together, spark joy, and open doors for the next generation-especially in under-resourced communities where opportunities can be limited. Together, we are creating pathways that connect fans, empower youth, and help the game grow for years to come."

Tu Momento. Tu Jugada. is part of El Poder En Ti, Telemundo's award-winning national community initiative dedicated to uplifting Latinos through inclusion, wellness, education, and civic participation. By expanding its mission through sport and community leadership, Telemundo - supported by Comcast NBCUniversal - continues to drive positive, lasting impact in the communities it serves.

