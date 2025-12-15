EQS-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Airbus SE: Airbus reports share buybacks for week starting 8 December 2025



15-Dec-2025

Ad-hoc release, 15 December 2025 Airbus reports share buybacks for week starting 8 December 2025 Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) reports the following share buyback transactions under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").

The transactions are part of the second tranche of a share buyback programme announced on 8 September 2025, for the purpose of supporting future employee share ownership plan activities and equity-based compensation plans.

The programme is undertaken pursuant to the authority granted to the Airbus SE Board of Directors by shareholders at the Airbus Annual General Meeting held on 15 April 2025, to repurchase up to a maximum of 10% of issued share capital. Aggregate presentation (per day and market) Issuer's name Issuer's identifying code Transaction date Identifying code of financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR) Market (MIC code) Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 08.12.2025 NL0000235190 13,113 197.1551 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 09.12.2025 NL0000235190 73,795 195.5583 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 10.12.2025 NL0000235190 200,000 194.0793 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 11.12.2025 NL0000235190 243,431 192.4718 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 11.12.2025 NL0000235190 8,187 192.8366 XETA Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 12.12.2025 NL0000235190 1,512 194.8260 XPAR TOTAL 540,038 193.6147

Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at: https://www.airbus.com/en/investors/share-price-and-information . Contacts for the media Guillaume Steuer

Airbus

+33 6 73 82 11 68

guillaume.steuer@airbus.com Rod Stone

Airbus

+33 6 30 52 19 93

rod.stone@airbus.com









