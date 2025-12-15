DonkeyRepublic Holding A/S: Donkey Republic Awarded Long-Term Contract to Operate 2,500-Bike Sharing System in Düsseldorf, Germany

Company Announcement No. 22 - 2025

Connected Mobility Düsseldorf, on behalf of the City of Düsseldorf, has awarded Donkey Republic a long-term contract to operate a bike-sharing system comprising 2,500 bicycles in the city of Düsseldorf, Germany. The contract has a duration of five years, with an option to extend, and is expected to generate approximately DKK 90 million in revenue over the contract period, including fixed payments and rider revenue.

The contract award aligns with Donkey Republic's strategy "Ride and do well", launched in Q3 2025, and supports the company's ambition to become the most trusted micromobility partner for European cities. The Düsseldorf bike-sharing system is also expected to contribute positively to Donkey Republic's profitable growth.

CEO Thor Möger Pedersen comments:

"The entire team is excited to roll out the Düsseldorf project and support greener urban mobility for the city's residents. We bring extensive experience and a high-quality bike fleet, and we look forward to collaborating with Connected Mobility Düsseldorf to integrate bike sharing into everyday life. This project represents an important milestone for our future business performance and further strengthens our position in the German market."

The awarded contract contributes to Donkey Republic's journey toward its mid-term ambition of operating a fleet of 30,000-35,000 units and achieving revenue of DKK 220-270 million by the end of 2027. Following the contract award, the company will proceed with securing financing for fleet investments and is currently in advanced discussions with investors and lenders.

Contract highlights

Duration: 5 years (with extension option)



Expected contract value: Approx. DKK 90 million



Launch: Expected in Q3 2026



Fleet size: 2,500 bikes



2,500 bikes Contracting authority: Connected Mobility Düsseldorf

About Donkey Republic

Founded in 2014, Donkey Republic is a Danish purpose driven impact company active in the micro mobility industry. Donkey Republic provides a flexible, affordable and more sustainable way of transportation to the citizens by partnering with the cities.

Donkey Republic is a data driven technology company facilitating bike sharing, and we are able to provide cities and citizens a reliable bike sharing service. Sustainably at its core integrates with the city's public transportation system, by pursuing innovation Donkey Republic develops end-to-end products and services that solve city and riders problems. Riders are able to enjoy a more convenient and high quality ride, with our bike and ebike fleet, designed for durability and optimal maintenance through our servicing software platform. This collaborative dedicated software solution together with our bikes, seeks to improve people's health & well-being, the environment, reducing traffic congestion across cities as well as public space optimisation.

Donkey Republic is a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company was listed in 2021 to onboard investors and support its growth and expansion into the European Market, and to continue securing its foothold and developing its market position in the European Micro mobility space. With thousands of Donkey bikes successfully implemented, Donkey Republic aims to grow its business and fulfill its vision of making urban city life quality better through responsible bike sharing.