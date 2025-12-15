UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT: Ubisoft accelerates in fast growing MOBA market by acquiring "March of Giants" game from Amazon

UBISOFT ACCELERATES IN FAST GROWING MOBA1 MARKET BY ACQUIRING "MARCH OF GIANTS" GAME FROM AMAZON

Game Praised In Successful Closed Alpha Playtesting, Next Major Update Arrives in 2026

Seasoned Experts Developing March of Giants Are Joining Ubisoft,

Will Become Part of Future Creative House

PARIS - December 15, 2025 - Today, Ubisoft announced that it is acquiring the rights to March of Giants from Amazon. The talented, Montreal-based team behind the innovative multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) project will join Ubisoft, and, following the game's successful closed alpha, is currently preparing the next large-scale update, which will introduce new giants, expanded competitive modes, and foundational systems designed to support long-term growth. As part of the agreement, Amazon also will provide Ubisoft with marketing support for March of Giants on Twitch.

March of Giants is an ambitious new entrant in the global MOBA landscape blending lane-based combat, battlefield mastery and hero coordination. Since its first reveal, the game has attracted strong enthusiasm from early players and creators, who have praised its fresh art direction, tactical depth, and focus on meaningful team play.

The worldwide MOBA category remains one of the largest and most engaged segments in gaming, representing hundreds of millions of active players and a significant opportunity for titles that can build loyal, competitive communities- Industry analysts expect the global MOBA games market to continue growing year over year for the rest of the decade, with total revenues roughly doubling by 2030. Ubisoft sees March of Giants as an innovative and differentiated project with the potential to offer something new to current MOBA fans, attract new audiences, and grow into a successful live competitive game. 98% of closed alpha participants surveyed said March of Giants brings something new to the genre.

March of Giants is led by an experienced team, including Xavier Marquis, Creative Director, and Alexandre Parizeau, Senior Production Leader. Both are veteran developers with past ties to Ubisoft. Xavier is best known as the original Creative Director of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, while Alexandre previously served as Managing Director of Ubisoft Toronto, where he oversaw major AAA productions. Their return and the addition of the March of Giants team bring proven expertise in building globally successful competitive and live games to Ubisoft.

"March of Giants has a real opportunity to bring something fresh and dynamic to players, and to help Ubisoft compete in one of gaming's biggest arenas," said Yves Guillemot, Co-Founder and CEO, Ubisoft. "We're looking forward to welcoming back Alexandre, Xavier, and many of the seasoned March of Giants team who have previously worked at Ubisoft, and the entire team's ambition, creativity and talent align perfectly with our desire to build bold new experiences for players. We look forward to supporting them as they shape the future of this promising new IP."

"Returning to Ubisoft brings things full circle," said Xavier Marquis, Creative Director. "We built some of our most meaningful work here, and we're excited to continue developing March of Giants from within Ubisoft. This game has enormous potential, and I know Ubisoft can help us take it to the next level."

Alexandre Parizeau added, "My thanks go to Amazon for their commitment during the first chapters of March of Giants. Our closed alpha was an important milestone and showed a glimpse of the game's real promise. Now, by joining Ubisoft, we're uniting behind a shared vision to build March of Giants into one of the next great, enduring MOBAs."

"We're proud of what our team in Montreal has built with March of Giants," said Steve Boom, VP of Audio, Twitch and Games at Amazon. "We're confident that under Ubisoft's leadership, the talented developers in Montreal will continue to thrive and create amazing game experiences."

The deal is expected to close by December 16. Terms are not being disclosed.

For more information on March of Giants, visit: https://www.marchofgiants.com/

For more information on Ubisoft, visit: https://www.ubisoft.com/

For more information on Amazon Games, visit: https://www.amazongamestudios.com/

1 MOBA: multiplayer online battle arena