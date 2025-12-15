Groupe Casino: Quatrim redemption

Repayment confirmation to Quatrim secured bondholders

Paris, December 15, 2025

Casino Group announces that it has repaid on December 15, 2025, €30.0m of the secured debt carried by its subsidiary Quatrim, including €29.3m of principal and €0.7m of accrued interest (including € 0.3m of PIK interests for the period between April 6, 2025 and October 5, 2025 and € 0.4m of accrued interests for the period between October 6, 2025 and December 14, 2025).

Following this transaction, the nominal amount of the Quatrim secured bonds is €169.1m and the accrued PIK interests for the period between April 6, 2025 and October 5, 2025 amount to €1.7m.

