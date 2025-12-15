

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Recently, in a viral video, a popular doctor warned that drinking diet soda could greatly increase the risk of dementia and stroke.



Dr Clint Steele shared research showing that people who drink diet soda every day are much more likely to suffer serious brain and heart problems. According to him, daily diet soda drinkers face a 300 percent higher risk of stroke and a 290 percent higher risk of dementia.



The brain and nervous system specialist, who focuses on improving brain health and preventing diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer's, points to long-term studies that tracked people's eating and drinking habits over several years.



'There have been numerous studies to prove that this type of drink can be damaging to your brain and also to your body,' Dr Steele explained. 'Specifically, your cardiovascular system. But this specific study was very interesting because what they did was that they tracked people's eating and drinking habits over the course of seven years.'



The research followed participants for seven years and then checked their health a decade later. Those who drank at least one diet soda a day were far more likely to develop stroke or dementia.



Dr Steele warned that the artificial sweeteners in diet soda can harm both the brain and the cardiovascular system. He advises people to stop drinking it and switch to healthier options like water or tea.



'Instead, replace it with good stuff like water and tea. You don't need these sugary drinks. Soda is just as damaging, but what we're seeing in the research is that diet soda and these chemicals that are used for sweeteners are more damaging. Even if you drink it multiple times per week, it's still damaging. Give it up,' Dr Steele advised.



