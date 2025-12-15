Increased cash dividend in 2026 represents Pentair's 50th consecutive year of annual dividend increases

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR), a leader in helping the world sustainably move, improve and enjoy water, life's most essential resource, announced today that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share on February 6, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 23, 2026. This $0.27 per share quarterly cash dividend, or $1.08 per share on an annualized basis, reflects an 8 percent increase in the company's regular cash dividend rate. 2026 will mark the 50th consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program for the Company to repurchase up to $1 billion of Pentair shares. The new authorization allows Pentair to commence share repurchases effective immediately and expires on December 31, 2028. Pentair intends to repurchase outstanding shares from time to time using cash flow generated from its operations and may repurchase shares through open market purchases, block trades or privately negotiated transactions or in any other manner. This new program supplements the prior authorization that expires December 31st, 2025 and under which $225 million remained available as of the date of the new authorization.

"The 8 percent increase in our quarterly dividend and the new share repurchase program are the latest examples of Pentair's long-standing commitment of consistently returning capital to our shareholders and is a strong signal of the Board's confidence in Pentair's future," said John L. Stauch, Pentair President and CEO. "We are proud to announce that 2026 will mark the 50th consecutive year of dividend increases at Pentair. Our cash flow generation is strong and we remain committed to delivering long-term shareholder value creation."

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains statements that we believe to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words "targets," "plans," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "likely," "may," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "should," "would," "could," "positioned," "strategy," or "future" or words, phrases, or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include the overall global economic and business conditions impacting our business, including the strength of housing and related markets and conditions relating to international hostilities; supply, demand, logistics, competition and pricing pressures related to and in the markets we serve; the ability to achieve the benefits of our restructuring plans, cost reduction initiatives and Transformation Program; the impact of raw material, logistics and labor costs and other inflation; volatility in currency exchange rates and interest rates; failure of markets to accept new product introductions and enhancements; the ability to successfully identify, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions; risks associated with operating foreign businesses; the impact of seasonality of sales and weather conditions; our ability to comply with laws and regulations; the impact of changes in laws, regulations and administrative policy, including those that limit U.S. tax benefits or impact trade agreements and tariffs; the outcome of litigation and governmental proceedings; and the ability to achieve our long-term strategic operating and sustainability goals and targets. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. All forward-looking statements, including all financial forecasts, speak only as of the date of this release. Pentair assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update the information contained in this release.

ABOUT PENTAIR PLC

At Pentair, we help the world sustainably move, improve and enjoy water, life's most essential resource. From our residential and commercial water solutions, to industrial water management and everything in between, Pentair is a core large cap value S&P 500 equity stock focused on smart, sustainable water solutions that help our planet and people thrive.

Pentair had revenue in 2024 of approximately $4.1 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 9,750 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit www.pentair.com.

