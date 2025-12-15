Highlights

Newly granted patent protects TempraMed's VIVI Box proprietary, hassle-free thermal-insulation system and smart-monitoring architecture

Expands the Company's ability to adapt its core technology to a wider range of drug categories-from chronic self-injectables to complex biologics

Enhances commercialization opportunities and supports strategic engagement with leading appliance manufacturers in Asia's premium refrigeration market

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2025) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (FSE: 9DY) ("TempraMed" or the "Company"), a medical-technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed, is pleased to announce that it has been granted an additional allowed patent in South Korea, issued under Korean Patent Application No. 10-2021-7011422.

The newly granted patent covers, among other features, the Company's new product category, VIVI Box, a consumer-focused medical-storage system engineered to keep temperature-sensitive medications safe within domestic refrigerators. The system prevents freezing, stabilizes medication temperatures, and maintains a secure 8°C environment for up to 24 hours without external power. VIVI Box provides uninterrupted protection during routine use, travel, transportation, or unexpected power outages. Designed to support fast-growing medication categories including insulin, GLP-1 therapies, biologics, and other specialty drugs, VIVI Box offers a dependable, reusable solution that bridges the gap between pharmacy cold-chain requirements and real-world patient behavior.

Without limiting the scope of the patent, it includes capabilities such as:

Continuous temperature protection during power interruptions or refrigerator temperature fluctuations

A portable, all-day travel solution for users requiring secure on-the-go cold storage

Smart content tracking with cloud-based data integration to support adherence and remote monitoring

These capabilities position VIVI Box as a differentiated platform at the intersection of home health, smart refrigeration, and the consumer IoT medical-device ecosystem. The invention advances TempraMed's strategy to evolve beyond single-injection protection into multi-dose, multi-format medication-storage systems-core components of the Company's long-term commercialization plan.

"Being granted this additional patent in South Korea marks an important milestone in our mission to redefine temperature stability and management for medications worldwide," said Ron Nagar, CEO of TempraMed. "VIVI Box represents the next major step in our strategy to move beyond single-device protection and deliver scalable, multi-medication storage solutions for patients and healthcare systems.

"As more high-value biologics, peptides, GLP-1 therapies, and specialty medications enter the market, the need for safe, compliant, and temperature-stable storage continues to grow dramatically. Combined with our expanding patent portfolio, deep distribution partnerships, and commitment to engineering excellence, TempraMed is exceptionally well-positioned to lead the next chapter of innovation. We are building a global platform that protects patient health, reduces medication waste, and redefines medications storage standards around the world."

This new patent follows a series of recent milestones for TempraMed, including exclusive distribution agreements across Israel, Turkey, and major European regions with partners such as Guri A.A.O, Dolfin Saglik, and Salomo Executive. These partnerships expand TempraMed's reach across retail pharmacy chains, HMOs, and healthcare networks.

Together, these achievements support the Company's multi-year strategy to scale globally, introduce new product categories, and establish TempraMed as the worldwide leader in temperature-regulated medication protection and management.

About TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

TempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global leader in innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, space-grade thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a proven product line including VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi, and a smart technology platform on the horizon, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. Headquartered in Israel with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed is advancing the future of medication protection and adherence.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements or information". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include statements made regarding information about future plans, expectations and objectives of the Company overall.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings, the availability of future financing and/or credit, developments and changes in laws and regulations, consumer sentiment towards the Company's products, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, competition, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions, the impact of technology and social changes on the products and industry.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

