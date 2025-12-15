Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2025) - Petrox Resources Corp. (TSXV: PTC) (the "Corporation" or "Petrox") is pleased to announce that on or about December 18, 2025 the Common Shares of the Corporation will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis of 1 post-consolidation share for every 10 pre-consolidation shares (the "Consolidation"). There will be no change to the Corporation's name or stock trading symbol.

No fractional Common Shares will be issued pursuant to the Consolidation, and any fractional Common Shares that would otherwise be issued will be rounded up to the nearest whole number and no cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional shares. The exercise or conversion price and the number of Common Shares issuable under any of the Corporation's outstanding warrants and stock options will be proportionately adjusted to reflect the Consolidation in accordance with their respective terms.

Registered shareholders will receive a letter of transmittal from the Company's transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company, providing instructions on how to exchange their share certificates representing pre-Consolidation Common Shares for new share certificates or Direct Registration Advice (DRS) representing post-Consolidation Common Shares to which they are entitled as a result of the Consolidation. No action is required by non-registered shareholders (shareholders who hold their Common Shares through an intermediary) to effect the Consolidation. The letter of transmittal will also be available on the Corporation's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Until surrendered, each certificate representing Common Shares prior to the Consolidation will be deemed for all purposes to represent the number of Common Shares to which the holder is entitled as a result of the Consolidation.

The TSX Venture Exchange has approved the Consolidation. The Consolidation was approved by a special majority of shareholders at the Corporation's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on December 15, 2025.

Prior to the Consolidation, the Corporation had 55,132,258 Common Shares issued and outstanding. As a result of the Consolidation, the Corporation will have approximately 5,513,226 Common Shares issued and outstanding in the share capital of the Corporation, subject to rounding. Additionally, the Corporation will issue 8,000,000 post-Consolidation Common Shares pursuant to the automatic conversion of $400,000 convertible debentures announced in the Corporation's press releases dated October 6, 2025, November 18, 2025, and November 25, 2025, which will result in an aggregate of approximately 13,513,226 Common Shares being issued and outstanding in the share capital of the Corporation.

About Petrox

Petrox is a publicly traded Canadian junior oil and gas company engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources in the Western Canadian Basin. Petrox currently has a production property in Fletwode, Saskatchewan that produces approximately 15 bbls/d.

The Common Shares of Petrox are listed and posted for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol, "PTC".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the commencement, timing and scope of the clinical trial program outlined above and that it will be conducted as expected. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to: operational matters, historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, access to financing as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278123

Source: Petrox Resources Corp.