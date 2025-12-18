Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2025) - Petrox Resources Corp. (TSXV: PTC) (the "Corporation" or "Petrox") is pleased to announce the addition of Garth Braun and Bradley Parkes to the Corporation's Board of Directors. Mr. Braun was elected at the Corporation's annual general and shareholders' meeting held on December 15, 2025. Mr. Parkes was appointed to the Corporation's board by resolution of the directors on December 16, 2025.

Garth Braun is a seasoned business executive with several decades of experience in oil and gas, finance and real estate. Mr. Braun has led a TSXV listed company through the successful acquisitions of two E&P companies, the divestiture of non-core Montney assets, the merger with Pipestone Energy Corp. and raising well over $150 million of capital. He has been involved in many mergers, acquisitions and divestitures along with over $1 billion in real estate transactions.

Bradley Parkes, FCSI, P.Geo, Mr. Parkes studied Economics (BA) and Petroleum Geology (BSc) at the University of Calgary and received a master's degree in Natural Resource Law from the College of Law at the University of Tulsa. Mr. Parkes is a Professional Geologist registered with APEGA. He also a fellow of the Canadian Securities Institute (FCSI). Mr. Parkes spent the first decade of his career in the Corporate Finance department at a national Canadian brokerage firm. In this role, Mr. Parkes was licensed with IIROC in both Alberta and BC to advise and trade equities, futures and options and assisted in raising over $100 million for early-stage resource companies. Following his time in the investment industry, Mr. Parkes started a geologic consulting company and has been involved in the hydrogeological, mineral and oil and gas exploration and development subsectors of the resource exploration industry. Mr. Parkes has extensive experience in oil and gas exploration being involved with the drilling of over 125 oil and gas wells as well as with in situ recovery practices of the uranium sector.

The addition of Messrs. Braun and Parkes to the Corporation's board is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Petrox

Petrox is a publicly traded Canadian junior oil and gas company engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources in the Western Canadian Basin. Petrox currently has a production property in Fletwode, Saskatchewan that produces approximately 15 bbls/d.

The Common Shares of Petrox are listed and posted for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol, "PTC".

