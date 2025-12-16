Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2025) - Kenadyr Metals Corp. (TSXV: KEN.H) (OTC: KNDYF) ("Kenadyr" or the "Corporation"), to be renamed Algo Grande Copper Corp., announces that further to its news releases dated September 15, 2025, and September 26, 2025 the closing of the third and final tranche of a non-brokered private placement of 2,314,701 subscription receipts of Kenadyr ("Subscription Receipts") at a price of $0.375 per Subscription Receipt for gross proceeds of $868,012.88 (the "Offering"). The Offering was announced on August 18, 2025 in connection with Kenadyr's proposed reactivation on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and acquisition of the Adelita Project (the "Proposed Transaction"). Including the first and second tranche proceeds, the Offering has raised $3,824,400 in aggregate gross proceeds.

Each Subscription Receipt will convert into one common share in the capital of Kenadyr (a "Common Share") subject to the satisfaction of certain escrow release conditions, including the completion of the Proposed Transaction and approval of the TSXV. The proceeds of the Offering will be held in escrow pending satisfaction of the escrow release conditions. When released from escrow, proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund payment obligations and exploration expenditures relating to the Adelita Project, and for general working capital purposes.

In connection with the third tranche closing, Kenadyr paid cash finder's fees of $10,500 and issued 84,000 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to certain eligible finders. Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable to acquire an additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.375 for a term ending 2 months after issuance. Additionally, Kenadyr will issue 56,000 Common Shares to an arms-length finder in settlement of a cash finder's fee (the "Finder's Shares"). The Finder's Shares will be issued following closing of the Proposed Transaction.

The proceeds from the Offering will be allocated towards exploration expenses and property payments on the Adelita Project, salaries and consulting fees, marketing and investor relations, payment of existing accounts payable, loan repayments, and other general and administrative expenses, including legal, accounting and audit expenses.

The Company has received conditional approval of the TSXV for the Proposed Transaction and expects to close the Proposed Transaction on or about December 16, 2025.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Further information regarding the Proposed Transaction can be found in the Company's news release filed on August 18, 2025.

Technical Report Filing

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has filed an independent technical report for the Adelita Project entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Adelita Project, Sonora/Sinaloa, Mexico", dated effective August 15, 2025 (the "Technical Report").

The Technical Report was prepared by Lorne Warner, P.Geo., who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standard of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. A copy of the Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Kenadyr Metals Corp.

Kenadyr Metals Corp. (TSXV: KEN.H) (OTC: KNDYF), to be renamed Algo Grande Copper Corp., is a growth-focused mineral exploration company advancing the Adelita Project - a district-scale, multi-system copper-gold-silver opportunity positioned in the prolific Arizona-Sonora copper belt.

The company is dedicated to unlocking the full mineral potential of this under-explored corridor through disciplined data-driven exploration, technical excellence, and a firm commitment to value creation for shareholders. The 5,985-hectare Adelita Project is anchored by the high-grade Cerro Grande Cu-Au-Ag skarn discovery, which exhibits strong continuity along a defined corridor extending over 6 kilometers. Reprocessing of legacy geophysical data and field mapping indicate the presence of a potential porphyry system at depth, suggesting a classic skarn-porphyry mineralization model similar to major deposits found throughout northwestern Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF KENADYR METALS CORP.

"Enrico Gay"

Enrico Gay

Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the completion of the Proposed Transaction, the proposed use of proceeds of the Offering, and the receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals for the Offering. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Corporation's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Corporation's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward- looking statements. The Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution, or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

