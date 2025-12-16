Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (NEG)(TOKYO:5214), a global leader in specialty glass headquartered in Otsu, Japan, announced it will begin the world's first mass production of pharmaceutical-grade glass tubing using an all-electric melting furnace. Commercial production is scheduled to start in December 2025 at its subsidiary in Selangor, Malaysia.

This breakthrough introduces a new manufacturing model for pharmaceutical packaging. By combining NEG's proprietary all-electric melting technology with renewable energy, CO2 emissions from glass tubing production can be reduced by up to 90%*1 compared with conventional fossil-fuel combustion furnaces. This positions NEG as a major supplier capable of delivering both high-performance borosilicate glass and a significantly lower carbon footprint, directly addressing global sustainability demands from pharmaceutical companies and regulators.

NEG is a leading global supplier of arsenic-free, environmentally friendly borosilicate glass tubing for medical containers, including vials, ampoules, pre-filled syringes, and cartridges. Demand for these containers has surged, driven by the global expansion of biopharmaceuticals. Specifically, markets for GLP-1 formulations (for diabetes and obesity treatments) are growing at approximately 33% annually*2, with rising demand across North America, Europe, and emerging regions like India and China. By establishing this high-volume, low-emission manufacturing platform, NEG aims to support these rapidly growing global needs.

Comment from Masamori Wada, Vice President:

"Launching the world's first mass production line for pharmaceutical glass tubing using an all-electric furnace is a major milestone. We see this as a concrete step toward carbon-neutral pharmaceutical supply chains, enabling customers to choose products that are both high-grade and environmentally responsible."

A shift in how pharmaceutical glass is made traditional glass melting uses fossil fuels, generating large amounts of CO2 and waste heat. NEG's all-electric furnace uses its proprietary NEG Electric Melting TechnologyTM, which applies electricity to submerged electrodes to heat glass directly. This achieves high energy efficiency, eliminates combustion gas emissions, and dramatically cuts environmental impact while maintaining the high quality required for pharmaceutical glass.

*1 Estimated on the assumption that production is carried out at Nippon Electric Glass (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. using an all-electric melting furnace with renewable energy.

*2 Prophecy Market Insights

