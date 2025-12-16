

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Lendlease Group (LLESF, LLC.AX) announced Monday that Simon Dixon will step down as Group Chief Financial Officer from his role on February 28, 2026. The company has named Andrew Nieland, currently Lendlease Chief Financial Officer Investment Management and formerly Group Financial Controller, as Dixon's successor.



In Australia, Lendlease shares were losing around 3.4% to trade at A$5.00.



The company noted that the resignation, as part of his decision to relocate to Asia, will be effective following its half year financial results on February 23. Nieland will commence in his new role on March 1, 2026.



The resigning CFO, who was appointed in his role in 2021, will continue with Lendlease in a strategic advisory role until December 31, 2026. He will also Chair the Capital Recycling Steering Committee until that day.



