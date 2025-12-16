

JONA (dpa-AFX) - Holcim AG (HLB.F, HCMLF, HOLN.SW), a Swiss building materials company, said on Tuesday that it has decided to acquire a majority stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC), a Peruvian producer of building materials, for the transaction value of around $1.5 billion.



The acquisition will expand Holcim's presence in the country and accelerate growth in the attractive Latin America region. The acquisition, to be closed in the first half of 2026, is expected to add to the earnings per share of Holcim.



The Peruvian firm has three cement plants with a combined capacity of around 5 million tons per year, as well as a combined 28 ready-mix and precast concrete plants. For 2025, Cementos is projected to post sales of $630 million and an EBITDA margin of 28%.



Founded 67 years ago, Cementos is listed on the Lima Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.



