

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to near 2-week lows of 102.52 against the yen and 1.7752 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 103.07 and 1.7700, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie dropped to a 1-week low of 0.6618 and nearly a 3-week low of 0.9120 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.6641 and 0.9143, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 100.00 against the yen, 1.79 against the euro, 0.64 against the greenback and 0.90 against the loonie.



