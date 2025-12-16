

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar fell to an 8-day low of 0.5759 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.5781.



Against the yen and the euro, the kiwi slid to nearly a 2-week low of 89.23 and nearly a 3-week low of 2.0403 from Monday's closing quotes of 89.73 and 2.0331, respectively.



The kiwi edged down to 1.1500 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.1487.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.56 against the greenback, 88.00 against the yen, 2.07 against the euro and 1.16 against the aussie.



