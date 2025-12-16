

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK unemployment rate rose slightly in the three months to October, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.



The jobless rate climbed to 5.1 percent in the three months to October from 5.0 percent in the preceding period.



In the three months to October, average earnings excluding bonuses grew 4.6 percent from the prior year, which was slightly faster than the forecast of 4.5 percent.



Including bonuses, average earnings advanced 4.7 percent in the August to October, data showed.



In November, payroll employees decreased by 171,000 or 0.6 percent from the prior year. Compared to last month, employment grew 38,000 to 30.3 million.



