

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The yen rose to a 1-week high of 181.79 against the euro, an 8-day high of 206.77 against the pound and a 6-day high of 194.27 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 182.43, 206.62 and 194.96, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen advanced to nearly a 2-week high of 154.69 and an 8-day high of 112.36 from yesterday's closing quotes of 155.22 and 112.73, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 180.00 against the euro, 205.00 against the pound, 192.00 against the franc, 153.00 against the greenback and 110.00 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News