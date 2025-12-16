Premialab, a global provider of data, analytics and risk management solutions for quantitative investing, today announces a significant $220m growth investment from funds and accounts managed by KKR, a leading global investment firm. Under the terms of the agreement, KKR will lead a significant growth investment alongside existing investor Balderton.

Founded by Adrien Géliot and Pierre Trecourt in 2016, Premialab is a global platform focused on the ~$800bn AUM Quantitative Investment Strategies ("QIS") market. Premialab enables its customers to make optimal investment and risk management decisions, by accessing and benchmarking QIS strategies, analysing their performance, and providing a suite of related risk analytics. Since formation, Premialab has built a proprietary QIS database collected directly from the largest global sell-side investment banks, featuring over 7,000 QIS strategies and positioning the Group as the global market standard for QIS data, analytics and risk management.

Commenting on the investment, Adrien Geliot, CEO of Premialab said: "Quantitative investment strategies have grown rapidly in scale and importance, yet the market has lacked a truly independent standard for data, analytics and risk. Premialab was built to fill that gap. This strategic partnership with KKR marks an important milestone for the business and provides us with the resources and long-term support to accelerate the development of the systematic investing ecosystem. Working closely with banks and strategic partners, we will continue to scale our platform globally, enabling us to better serve clients with deeper analytics, greater transparency and improved efficiency."

Commenting on the investment, Pierre Trecourt, COO of Premialab said: "We are delighted to enter into this strategic partnership with KKR and to benefit from their deep expertise and strong global capabilities. This investment will enable us to accelerate product development, further enhance our analytics, and expand our presence among institutional clients worldwide. We are particularly excited to continue building out our infrastructure, including our execution offering with Eurex, broadening access to QIS strategies in a more transparent and scalable way."

Headquartered in Dubai, and with presence in New York, London, Paris, Hong Kong and Sydney, KKR's investment will support Premialab's continued global expansion, as well as the growth and development of core operational systems, and the scaling of its newly launched execution product which Premialab codeveloped with Eurex to broaden access to QIS strategies.

Through its Technology Growth Equity platform, KKR has established a proven track record of supporting technology-focused growth companies, having invested approximately $24 billion in related investments since 2016 and built a dedicated global team of 28 investment professionals with deep technology growth equity expertise. KKR's extensive industry experience, depth of customer relationships and global network and resources across Premialab's core markets will help further enhance the Group's customer offering and growth.

Commenting on the investment, Elliot Bell, Principal at KKR said: "QIS strategies are rapidly being adopted across customer segments, and Premialab has established itself as the category defining data and analytics platform that is uniquely enabling this ecosystem. The company delivers critical and differentiated data to blue-chip clients globally, with a durable, high value proposition. We're delighted to strategically partner with the founders and management team at Premialab to accelerate future growth, through this investment and access to our network and resources."

Commenting on the investment, Rob Moffat, Partner at Balderton said: "Premialab's global growth is exceptional and it has become an essential platform for any institutional investor touching QIS. The recent expansion into execution in partnership with Eurex, together with this growth investment from KKR, positions Premialab to build one of the leading companies in capital markets. It has been a privilege to work with Premialab over the last five years and we are excited to continue as an investor for the next chapter."

The investment will be made primarily through KKR's Next Generation Technology Growth Fund III, and represents the NGT platform's first investment in the Gulf region.

Premialab was advised by Rothschild Co as financial adviser and A&O Shearman as legal adviser. KKR was advised by Gibson Dunn as legal adviser.

About Premialab

Premialab is the leading independent platform partnering with leading investment banks and institutional investors globally, providing data, analytics, and risk solutions for systematic, factor, and multi-asset strategies. With offices in London, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Dubai and Sydney, the company has forged strong partnerships with the top 18 investment banks, asset managers, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies globally. For more information, please visit: www.premialab.com.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group's website at www.globalatlantic.com

For more information contact Julija Sungailaite (Premialab) at julija.sungailaite@premialab.com or Annabel Arthur (KKR) at media@kkr.com.