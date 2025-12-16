

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's producer prices decreased for the tenth straight month in November, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The industrial producer price index dropped 1.3 percent yearly in November, following a 1.2 percent decrease in October. The expected fall was 1.6 percent.



Among the main industrial groupings, prices for energy declined 3.5 percent, and those of intermediate goods slid by 1.2 percent. On the other hand, prices for both durable and non-durable consumer goods increased by 2.4 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively, compared to last year.



Excluding energy, producer prices were 0.5 percent lower in November versus a 0.2 percent decrease in October.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.3 percent, while prices were expected to fall by 0.1 percent.



