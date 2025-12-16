

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - TotalEnergies SE (TTE.PA, TTE), a French integrated energy and petroleum company, said on Tuesday that it has inked a 21-year power purchase deal to supply Google with a total volume of 1 TWh of renewable power from the Citra Energies solar plant in the northern Kedah province of Malaysia.



The solar farm, which is scheduled to enter construction in early 2026, will support Google's data center operations in the country.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News