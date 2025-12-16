

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were subdued on Tuesday ahead of the release of Eurozone business activity data later in the day.



The U.S. nonfarm payroll report for October and November will garner attention in the New York session.



The U.K. unemployment rate rose slightly in the three months to October, the Office for National Statistics said earlier today.



The jobless rate climbed to 5.1 percent in the three months to October from 5.0 percent in the preceding period.



In the three months to October, average earnings excluding bonuses grew 4.6 percent from the prior year, which was slightly faster than the forecast of 4.5 percent.



In November, payroll employees decreased by 171,000 or 0.6 percent from the prior year. Compared to last month, employment grew 38,000 to 30.3 million.



The pan-European Stoxx 600 was marginally lower at 582.15 after climbing 0.7 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX dropped 0.4 percent, while France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were little changed.



Holcim rose over 1 percent. The Swiss cement maker said it would pay $550 million for a majority stake in Peruvian building materials.



Centrica, a British energy and services company, was down about 1 percent after selling Spirit Energy's 15 percent stake in the Cygnus gas field to Serica Energy for 98 million pounds sterling.



IG Group Holdings surged 5.3 percent. The online trading platform extended its share buyback program after reporting a 29 percent increase in organic trading revenue for the quarter ended November 30.



Engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce fell more than 1 percent despite announcing plans to launch a £200 million interim share buyback program starting January 2, 2026.



Swedish telecom supplier Ericsson gained 1 percent after it signed a five-year Master Frame Agreement with stc Group to strengthen Saudi Arabia's digital infrastructure.



