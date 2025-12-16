Betolar Oyj: Betolar Updates Business and Financial Targets

Betolar Plc

Company release

16 December 2025 at 8:00 a.m. EET

Betolar Updates Business and Financial Targets

The Board of Directors of Betolar has decided to update the company's business and financial targets to reflect its focus on growing its business in the coming years. The company aims to scale its metal extraction technology to an industrial level and grow its business in material sales, targeting to replace cement in construction and infrastructure projects.

In 2025, Betolar has focused its strategy on developing solutions for the metal and mining industries for its customers. Early in the year, the company achieved significant progress in developing its metal extraction technology. The method enables the recovery of metals from unutilized slags in the metal industry and tailings from the mining industry. The remaining slag can be utilized as a cement-like binder ("circular economy cement"). In addition, Betolar has systematically built its position in the value chain of circular economy materials.

The Board of Directors has set the following business targets for the coming years (2026-2028):

Implementation of proof of concept for metal extraction technology and scaling it to an industrial level using slags from the metal industry and tailings from the mining industry,

Securing commercial agreements related to metal extraction technology, with the aim of achieving billion-euro revenue in the long term,

Strengthening and expanding the value chain of circular economy materials, especially in the acquisition and sale of blast furnace slag.

With the update of business targets, the Board of Directors has also decided to set a financial target of achieving a positive EBITDA by the end of Q4/2027.

The financial targets have been set to reflect the company's refined business focus areas. Betolar does not consider these financial targets as guidance for any single year.

The company's previous financial targets were:

Achieving positive operating cash flow by the end of 2026,

Long-term financial target to reach one billion euros in revenue and a 30 percent EBITDA margin by the end of 2033.

Betolar Plc

Further enquiries:

Tuija Kalpala, President & CEO, tel. +358 50 567 6608

Certified Advisor:

Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, tel. +358 50 520 4098

About Betolar

Betolar is a circular economy enabler and materials technology specialist, providing innovative solutions to help use industrial sidestreams to produce low-carbon and cement-free products for the mining and construction sectors. Betolar's mission is to help reduce carbon emissions and the use of virgin resources in mining and construction.

Betolar's circular economic innovations significantly reduce CO2 emissions from cement use and the use of virgin raw materials by utilizing industrial sidestreams. Betolar is continuously developing its low-carbon Geoprime solution for the mining, metals and construction industries.

Betolar has developed a metal-extraction method that recovers up to 99% of the metals contained in industrial sidestreams. The remaining material is then used as a low-carbon circular-economy cement.

In addition, Betolar's AI-based data platform creates value from industrial side streams and accelerates solution development. The SidePrime analytics service, based on the data platform, maps the potential for utilization of industrial sidestreams and waste.

Betolar was founded in 2016 and is domiciled in Kannonkoski, Finland. Betolar is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information www.betolar.com.