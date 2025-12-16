

STAVANGER (dpa-AFX) - Equinor Refining Norway AS said it has received a fine from Økokrim of 220 million Norwegian Kroner and a confiscation claim of 500 million Norwegian Kroner. In May 2021, Equinor Refining Norway or Equinor Mongstad was charged with violations of the Pollution Control Act.



'We disagree that the company has failed to fulfill its duty of proper maintenance of the plant over several decades and that the company has saved cost through inadequate maintenance. Økokrim has not specified what the punishable negligence consists of. The company therefore does not accept the penalty notice and will clarify the case in court,' said Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen, executive vice president, Legal & Compliance.



